Kearney Hub
Photos: Friday night football in Kearney and Ravenna
Nebraska Christian beat Ravenna, 27-24, and handed the Bluejays their first loss Friday night at Ravenna. Kearney also lost its first game. Grand Island beat the Bearcats, 28-21, Friday at Foster Field in Kearney.
Kearney Hub
UNK pulls away for a 38-20 win over Fort Hays State
KEARNEY — The satisfaction of a 38-20 victory over Fort Hays State spilled out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney locker room. Before Saturday night, the UNK coaches never experienced the thrill of victory over the Tigers. The players had agonizing memories of last year's loss to Fort...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High wins tennis triangular
LINCOLN — The Kearney High boys tennis team outlasted Lincoln Southwest and Grand Island in a tennis triangular Wednesday in Lincoln. Both squads won nine matches, but Kearney gave up three fewer games, leading to the victory. The Bearcats posted a 68.64 winning percentage, which was just ahead of Southwest’s 66.94.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High tennis team blanks Hastings
HASTINGS — Kearney High defeated Hastings 9-0 on Thursday. “Today we came out and played strong doubles from the start. That really set the tone for the rest of the dual,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Today was one of the first days we this fall we had to deal with the wind. It was a little gusty at times and created some problems at first. We did a good job of adjusting to the wind. Our aggressiveness and ability to get to the net really made the wind a non-factor in doubles.”
Kearney Hub
Hub Territory Football Highlights
Kearney Catholic couldn't contain the passing attack of Hastings St. Cecilia in a 49-7 loss Friday night. Carson Kudlacek completed 17 of 21 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Butler was his favorite target, catching six passes for 167 yards and two touchdwons. Jensen Anderson caught five passes for 87 yards and a score. Kearney Catholic (3-3) hosts Ord on Friday.
Kearney Hub
UNK linebacker Willie Fair moves from coaching staff to playing field
KEARNEY — Willie Fair’s football story has some twists and turns resulting in his University of Nebraska at Kearney teammates calling him “Coach.” For good reason because a year ago, he was their coach. Fair’s college career started in 2015 at Azusa Pacific in California. There,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
Kearney Hub
Trails & Rails Museum to host #366Hooks exhibit
KEARNEY — Blacksmith Matt Jenkins decided to challenge himself in 2016 by creating a different hook each day of the year. Because 2016 was a leap year, he fashioned 366 hooks, all of which can be seen on display at the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum through Dec. 31 in a traveling display called the “#366Hooks” exhibit.
Kearney Hub
Pleasanton tailgate to say 'thanks' to Buffalo County deputies
PLEASANTON — The village of Pleasanton is hosting an appreciation tailgate for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A bulletin promoting the event explained the purpose for the tailgate: “These officers serve and protect us daily. Please plan to attend to show our community’s support and appreciation.”
Kearney Hub
700 area 4th graders learn about health, nutrition at UNK
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Kinesiology and Sport Sciences Department hosted about 700 area fourth graders Thursday for its 19th annual Nebraska Kids Fitness and Nutrition Day. Students learned about nutrition and fitness at the Health and Sports Center, Cushing Coliseum and Foster Field. The nutrition...
Kearney Hub
Richard 'Dick' Jurgens
HOLDREGE — Richard ‘Dick' J. Jurgens, 89, of Holdrege died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Christian Care Community in Holdrege. He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma cancer in May and had been cared for at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. A funeral service will be 10:30...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Newcomers Club has October activities
KEARNEY The Kearney Newcomers Club will hold four events in October. Any Kearney woman, whether a newcomer or a long-time resident, is welcome to attend. Thursday, 11:15 a.m.: First Thursday Luncheon will meet at Alley Rose, 2013 Central Ave. Jason Whalen from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will talk about fire safety, smoke detectors and ways to stay safe. October is Fire Prevention Month. Questions? Contact Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.
Kearney Hub
Kearney service clubs getting kids geared up for winter
KEARNEY — A handful of service organizations handed out a small truckload of winter coats to needy children earlier this week during Thursday’s Coats for Kids event. On Monday, some of the same kids will get cozy at the Kearney Public Library during the Kearney Elks’ Lodge Warm Welcome to the Library.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
Kearney Hub
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Costume Crawl on the Bricks planned Oct. 22
KEARNEY — Hit the Bricks for this year’s costume crawl beginning at 5 p.m., Oct. 22 and concluding at midnight. The Costume Crawl on the Bricks is a bar crawl and costume contest. Check-in for the event is at Nest:Space, located at 2224 Central Ave., from 5-7 p.m.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
