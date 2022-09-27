HASTINGS — Kearney High defeated Hastings 9-0 on Thursday. “Today we came out and played strong doubles from the start. That really set the tone for the rest of the dual,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Today was one of the first days we this fall we had to deal with the wind. It was a little gusty at times and created some problems at first. We did a good job of adjusting to the wind. Our aggressiveness and ability to get to the net really made the wind a non-factor in doubles.”

