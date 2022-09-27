ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1440 WROK

Illinois is the Best State For Horror Films

As October arrives we have officially entered the time of the year to grab a blanket, cuddle up on the couch, and watch a scary movie. And when it comes to scary movies, Illinois is the best place for them, here is why... Buzzfeed has a long list called the...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois is Home to the World’s Largest Most Intricate Corn Maze

Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.
SPRING GROVE, IL
1440 WROK

Don’t Miss the 3 Best Ghost Hunts Happening in Northern Illinois This October

The three most haunted places in Rockford have a whole list of spooky events and ghost hunts scheduled over the next month!. If you're on a mission to find the best paranormal experiences in Rockford, you never have to look further than the Coronado Performing Arts Center, Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, or Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens. All three of these places hold a prestigious place in Rockford's history, but they also come with big heapin' sides of scary!
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Is This Illinois Winery Home To The Most Delicious Wine Slushies?

Prairie State Winery in Genoa, Illinois might be home to the most delicious looking wine slushies you've ever laid eyes on. After hearing last month that McEachran Homestead Winery was closing, a lot of my friends started asking where they'd be able to find more wine slushies in the area. I visited McEachran a handful of times with friends and let me tell ya, their wine slushies were out of this world!
GENOA, IL
1440 WROK

Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal

The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois ALDI Fans, Here’s When the Popular Advent Calendar Hits Stores

Hours, and in some cases, days before these ALDI Advent calendars drop, the lines begin to form. They sell out fast. Here's the stuff you should know this year. No need to scour the internet looking for clues as to when the year's most sought-after calendar is released. The release date details literally fell into my lap, I dropped my phone into my lap and it must've clicked the link that led me to this date.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt

The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! This Illinois KFC Reopens After Closing For Months

The KFC on 11th Street in Rockford, Illinois officially reopens after being shut down for months after an inspection discovered a gas leak in the restaurant. It's always sad when any business closes, but it's always good news when they announce they're reopening! As for this Rockford restaurant, I can only assume most residents who live in the area are excited to have KFC back up and running to get all their favorite chicken and fixins'.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

This is the Most Misspelled Word in IL, IN, and KY

We all have those words that we still struggle to spell, and according to new data these are the hardest words for folks in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky to spell correctly. Back in elementary school, we had spelling tests every week. I can remember having to write each word down ten to twenty times a piece so that I could learn how to spell it correctly for the tests. These tests ended after elementary school, but I think that we should have had spelling tests all the way through high school because there are still some words that we have trouble spelling.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

A Spooktacular Event Is Creeping Its Way Into Rockford Next Month

If you're looking for some family-friendly fun in the Stateline for Halloween, join Anderson Japanese Gardens this October for trick-or-treating in the Gardens!. As a kid, my parents neighborhood had kids living in every single house, so Halloween time was pretty fun up and down our block. One house, a few blocks over, had a haunted house inside their garage and people running around on stilts in the streets, so I never really left the neighborhood!
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

3 Best Farm Parks For Any Family Day Trip Are Right Here In Illinois

Fall is here and tons of families are still trying to enjoy the weather just a little longer before it gets really chilly outside. Ever visited a farm park?. I didn't even know these existed until now. How cool, it's a farm... it's a park... exactly what you'd imagine it to be! All 3 of these locations truly show you a day in the life on a farm. Plus, you can explore acres of land with petting zoos, wishing wells, bike trails and so much more.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?

Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
LONG GROVE, IL
1440 WROK

This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List

If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Walmart Hit With Illinois Class Action For Biometric Violations

Another day, and another really big company is finding itself on Illinois' hot seat for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. As we've seen with others who have run afoul of BIPA, it may very well end up that Walmart has to part with some money to make this whole thing go away. And that's where you come in, potentially.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

