Gamespot
Genshin Impact Developers Talk Endgame Content And Welcoming Newcomers
The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update has recently went live, and with it came the chance to speak with HoYoverse's developers over e-mail to gain insight into the team's plans for the future. We asked about endgame content, Resin caps, costumes, and more. In their responses, the developers touch on...
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass Goes Live Next Week
Following the initially confusing announcement that Apex Legends Mobile's fourth battle pass is about to expire (the in-game season hub had October 18 listed as the season's end date), the mobile game's developers have now clarified that the "small" update it referred to in their previous announcement is in fact a brand new battle pass, and the current Hyperbeat battle pass will be replaced with the Aftershow battle pass early next week.
Gamespot
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
Gamespot
Biggest Games Releasing In October 2022 - Gotham Knights, Call Of Duty, And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final quarter of the year is usually the busiest time on the gaming calendar, and 2022 isn't bucking that trend. Ahead of some massive releases in November and December, October is getting the party started with a collection of AAA heavyweights, quirky indie games, and some fascinating titles fighting for a spot this month. From the long-in-development Gotham Knights to the billion-dollar return of Call of Duty, there's no shortage of digital entertainment to look forward to in October.
Gamespot
Have A Nice Death's Natural Disasters Update Will Be The Last Early Access Expansion
Have a Nice Death has had a substantial early access period, launching as an already fairly challenging, albeit entertaining roguelike experience and then expanding to incorporate more areas and bosses, like the war-torn wasteland of the Modern Warfare Department. The game is scheduled to get one more area ahead of the launch of its 1.0 build, which is themed around the concept of Natural Disasters.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don’t like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn’t part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
Gamespot
Jett: The Far Shore Gets a Free Expansion In Early 2023
Developer Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software announced that Jett: The Far Shore will receive a free new expansion called Given Time in 2023. It takes place three years after the events of the game's campaign. “We’re thrilled to have another JETT campaign to offer. Given Time will continue and conclude...
Gamespot
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Is Officially Coming November 28
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will officially launch on November 28, Blizzard has announced. It will return players to Azeroth and introduce a new playable race, the new Evoker class, customizable dragon mounts, and more. The game's ninth expansion will see players come home to help confront a new threat and...
Gamespot
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Gamespot
Onrush Servers Shut Down At The End Of November
Codemasters and Electronic Arts has announced that the online servers for Onrush will shut down on November 30. The servers utilize GameSparks online servers, which is shutting down on September 30, but Onrush itself will stay online until the end of November. "Thanks to everyone who has supported our game...
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Features Cosmoem
The cosmic pokemon, Cosmoem, will arrive in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Evolving Stars Event. The event runs from October 5 at 10 AM to October 11 at 8 PM local time. Cosmoem is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon, and is the evolution of Cosmog. Players can trigger...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know
Overwatch 2 will introduce new playable heroes every other season--or approximately every 18 weeks. These will include both characters that are brand new and “characters you’ve been waiting for.” It will also carry over every hero from the first Overwatch. Confirmed heroes new to Overwatch 2 include:
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
Gamespot
Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
Stadia was first revealed in early 2019 at that year's GDC event, and officially launched in November that year. The streaming service had an impressive number of third-party games available, with big names such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom Eternal in its library. Google also had big plans for exclusive titles on Stadia and began investing in its own game studios, but by February 2021, it had shut down that division and announced that it would no longer develop its own games.
Gamespot
Immortelle
Sign In to follow. Follow Immortelle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Launches On October 20
After several months of early access development, roguelike shoot-'em-up Vampire Survivors will launch as a complete game on October 20. The v1.0 edition will introduce minor tweaks in balancing items to try to make them more useful, new achievements will be added, and several existing achievements will receive different unlock conditions for anyone who hasn't acquired them yet.
Gamespot
Nier: Automata Review
The post-apocalyptic world of Nier: Automata thrives on its mysteries. Its ruined Earth setting is a playground of mayhem where fashionable androids lay waste to less sophisticated looking robots. Its premise of a never-ending war is initially straightforward. But if you know anything about the game's director, Yoko Taro, then you know to expect the unexpected. That includes everything from an unusual soundtrack steeped in vocals to a battle-hardened heroine who walks with the swagger of a supermodel. Automata also delivers a well-executed and refined combat system, the level of which alone makes Automata well worth the price of admission.
Gamespot
Ubisoft's Huge Autumn Sale Is Live Now - Check Out The Best Deals
Autumn is officially here, and Ubisoft is giving fans a great way to stock up on games as cooler weather (and shortened days) forces everyone back inside. From now until October 13, you can snag a bunch of great games for up to 80% off, including hits such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6.
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (September 30 - October 4)
For the Destiny 2 player looking to engage in some intense PvP competition, Trials of Osiris is the place to be on a weekend. High-level competition that can be incredibly rewarding, Trials is more electrifying than ever thanks to the introduction of Arc 3.0 that puts a little extra zap into the steps of talented Guardians who know how to use the subclass to devastating effect.
