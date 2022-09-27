Read full article on original website
Related
kymnradio.net
Pownell says tax increase responding to the ‘needs of the city;’ Rice County preliminary levy is 8.95%; Nominations sought for ‘Living Treasure’ award
The Northfield City Council has set the preliminary tax levy for 2023 at 18.5%. While that is the preliminary tax levy,. meaning it cannot increase by more than 18.5%, it is a good bet that the Northfield community will see a double digit increase to property taxes for the third year in a row.
kymnradio.net
Art Zany: Sogn Valley Art Fair, 9-30-22
Today in the ArtZany Radio studio Paula Granquist welcomes Dave Machacek and artists Adam Reinwald, Hans Koch, Jan Davies, and James Lenfestey from the Sogn Valley Art Fair. Visit sognvalleyartfair.com. Art Zany 09-30-22 - Sogn Valley Art Fair. Art Zany 09-30-22 - Sogn Valley Art Fair. Sogn Valley Art Fair.
kymnradio.net
The Raider Wrap with Jimmy LeRue 10-1-22
The girls volleyball team bounced back from their first loss of the season last weekend and improved to 16-2. Coach Tim Tortenson joins the program to talk about the season and what the path ahead looks like. Beth LeCanne, Head Coach of the Volleyball team joins us live from Rochester...
Comments / 0