The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
Illinois is Home to the World’s Largest Most Intricate Corn Maze
Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.
Illinois is the Best State For Horror Films
As October arrives we have officially entered the time of the year to grab a blanket, cuddle up on the couch, and watch a scary movie. And when it comes to scary movies, Illinois is the best place for them, here is why... Buzzfeed has a long list called the...
Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal
The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
Didn’t Think Pumpkin Spice Brats Were A Thing? They Are In Illinois
Food combinations can be a fun topic of conversation. Learning about combos you've never heard or thought about can be hunger-inducing or the extreme opposite. Not everything needs to be blended together when it comes to food. For instance, does pumpkin spice really need to be mixed into everything come fall?
There’s a $30,000 Wisconsin Furniture Scammer, That’s Quite the Couch
I recently bought a sectional that I'm pretty proud of. First off, I did it without my wife's approval...Yes, she loves it. Secondly I wanted something so freakin' huge, that multiple people could sit or lay on it and no one is touching....That is quite the task, trust me. Did...
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
Illinois ALDI Fans, Here’s When the Popular Advent Calendar Hits Stores
Hours, and in some cases, days before these ALDI Advent calendars drop, the lines begin to form. They sell out fast. Here's the stuff you should know this year. No need to scour the internet looking for clues as to when the year's most sought-after calendar is released. The release date details literally fell into my lap, I dropped my phone into my lap and it must've clicked the link that led me to this date.
That Fun Time an Illinois Whitetail in Rut Threw Down on a Bull
It was the irresistible force versus the immovable object. A whitetail buck in the middle of rutting season decided to throw down on a huge bull in Illinois and the food chain will never be the same. I've seen this being shared again like it's new. It's not. The original...
Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out
The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?
Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
This is the Most Misspelled Word in IL, IN, and KY
We all have those words that we still struggle to spell, and according to new data these are the hardest words for folks in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky to spell correctly. Back in elementary school, we had spelling tests every week. I can remember having to write each word down ten to twenty times a piece so that I could learn how to spell it correctly for the tests. These tests ended after elementary school, but I think that we should have had spelling tests all the way through high school because there are still some words that we have trouble spelling.
Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake
If you're feeling a little Deja Vu don't worry because you're not losing it, another ancient boat was discovered on the bottom of a Wisconsin lake. Feeling Deja Vu With The Oldest Canoe Found In Wisconsin. If a scuba diver finding the oldest canoe on the bottom of a Wisconsin...
3 Best Farm Parks For Any Family Day Trip Are Right Here In Illinois
Fall is here and tons of families are still trying to enjoy the weather just a little longer before it gets really chilly outside. Ever visited a farm park?. I didn't even know these existed until now. How cool, it's a farm... it's a park... exactly what you'd imagine it to be! All 3 of these locations truly show you a day in the life on a farm. Plus, you can explore acres of land with petting zoos, wishing wells, bike trails and so much more.
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
Wisconsin Hosts One Of The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations In U.S.
When it's time to celebrate Oktoberfest, one of the best parties in the United States is held in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Is The Perfect U.S. Home For Oktoberfest. The original Oktoberfest is held in Germany every year. When it comes to a United States version of the iconic celebration, I think Wisconsin is the perfect home for it. Plus, LaCrosse is a fitting city to host the event. They really know how to party and are up for the challenge.
Watch a Barn Find 1970 Chevelle in Illinois Come Back to Life
You never know what you might find hiding inside an Illinois barn or in this case a corn field. A 1970 Chevelle that hasn't been started in over 27 years was recently brought back to life and you can watch it happen. Full Disclosure: I am a car nut. No,...
