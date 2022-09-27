ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lottery winner took lucky NC ticket everywhere — ‘even to the bathroom and to sleep’

By Simone Jasper
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

A North Carolina lottery winner kept her lucky ticket close — even taking it “to the bathroom and to sleep.”

“I couldn’t believe I won,” Sabrina Bottoms told the N.C. Education Lottery after the ticket scored her a $1 million prize.

Bottoms, who works in a warehouse, bought the winning ticket while completing her weekly routine. Each week, she plays the lottery and fills her tank with gas, lottery officials said Sept. 27 in a news release.

This time around, Bottoms stopped at Park N Shop in Conway, roughly 110 miles northeast of Raleigh. While at the Northampton County store, officials said she spent $10 on a scratch-off ticket for the Hamilton game.

Bottoms was in her car when she scratched off the ticket — and made a call to her cousin.

“I had to get someone else to check the ticket,” Bottoms said in the release.

After discovering she was a jackpot winner, she didn’t let the scratch-off go far.

“The ticket went everywhere I went,” Bottoms told lottery officials. “Even to the bathroom and to sleep.”

Bottoms eventually cashed in on the prize, the highest won in the Hamilton game. She took the money in a lump sum of $600,000, which totaled $426,063 after taxes.

Bottoms, a Northampton County resident, wants to put the extra cash toward a “dream home,” officials said.

Though Bottoms hit the jackpot while doing her regular routine, others have scored big while switching things up.

In June, officials said a North Carolina chef bought a winning ticket while visiting a different store than usual.

And in South Carolina, a man was stopping at a new store when he snagged a ticket worth $200,000, McClatchy News reported in January.

The News & Observer

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

