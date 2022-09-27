ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

County funds new rescue boat for Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department has taken delivery of its new rigid-hull inflatable rescue boat purchased under a Dutchess County grant. The new vessel, “Marine 2,” replaces the department’s 1985 Boston Whaler, stored at the Clover Street station. The boat, trailer, and ancillary...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Assemblymen speak out following NFA shootings

NEWBURGH – Both Republican State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor and Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson of Newburgh are calling for more police action in the wake of the gun violence in the City of Newburgh. Their comments come following the shootings of three adults following a football game...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Kingston Man Sentenced to Prison for Escaping Halfway House

Kingston man, Glyn Frink, aged 51, was sentenced to 3 years of prison time for escaping from a residential re-entry center in September 2021. This announcement comes from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and United States Marshal David L. McNulty. Frink pled guilty on June 1st, 2022, admitting that...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car

MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash at about 6:16 a.m. where he was the driver of one of the vehicles.
MONROE, NY
CBS New York

See It: NYS troopers rescue teen from burning van

WAPPINGER, N.Y. -- Two New York State Police troopers pulled a teen driver from a burning van last week in Dutchess County. Police said the van burst into flames after crashing into a barn in Wappinger. Troopers pulled the 17-year-old driver out through the passenger side window in the daring rescue that was caught on video. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Several people wounded in latest Newburgh shooting

NEWBURGH – One day after a 29-year-old Newburgh man was shot and killed and a five-year-old boy riding his bicycle was wounded, shots rang out Friday night in the City of Newburgh. This time, police and EMS personnel were called to the Newburgh Free Academy Main campus on Fullerton...
NEWBURGH, NY

