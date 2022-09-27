Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
County funds new rescue boat for Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department has taken delivery of its new rigid-hull inflatable rescue boat purchased under a Dutchess County grant. The new vessel, “Marine 2,” replaces the department’s 1985 Boston Whaler, stored at the Clover Street station. The boat, trailer, and ancillary...
Police Looking For New York Woman’s Gruesome Killer In Hudson Valley
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
Man Who Exited Vehicle After Crash Struck, Killed By Car On Route 17 In Monroe, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man who stepped out of his vehicle following a crash was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Orange County on Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe. A preliminary investigation...
5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bike In Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed
Two people were shot in the Hudson Valley, including a 5-year-old child. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorist ticketed for driving without license following head-on crash
RED HOOK – A head-on crash on West Kerley Corners Road in the Town of Red Hook late Friday night resulted in one driver being ticketed for failing to keep right as well as driving without a license. Red Hook Police said at around 11:45 p.m., a 20133 Subaru...
Crash between motorcycle and car in Greene County
A motorcycle and car accident occurred in the area of 5100 Route 32 Catskill. The road is currently closed between Mountain Turnpike Road and Quarterskill Road.
Albany PD investigating Hamilton Street homicide
The Albany Police Department said one person has been seriously injured in a shooting. Police said the shooting took place on the 400 block of Hamilton Street.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Assemblymen speak out following NFA shootings
NEWBURGH – Both Republican State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor and Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson of Newburgh are calling for more police action in the wake of the gun violence in the City of Newburgh. Their comments come following the shootings of three adults following a football game...
Kingston Man Sentenced to Prison for Escaping Halfway House
Kingston man, Glyn Frink, aged 51, was sentenced to 3 years of prison time for escaping from a residential re-entry center in September 2021. This announcement comes from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and United States Marshal David L. McNulty. Frink pled guilty on June 1st, 2022, admitting that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car
MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash at about 6:16 a.m. where he was the driver of one of the vehicles.
Saugerties PD arrest man for harassment
Police investigated an alleged physical domestic dispute that took place on Cherry Lane in Saugerties. Secondary to the police investigation, Nicholas M. Canonico was arrested and charged with harassment.
3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County
Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.
See It: NYS troopers rescue teen from burning van
WAPPINGER, N.Y. -- Two New York State Police troopers pulled a teen driver from a burning van last week in Dutchess County. Police said the van burst into flames after crashing into a barn in Wappinger. Troopers pulled the 17-year-old driver out through the passenger side window in the daring rescue that was caught on video. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Saugerties police arrest man after ATV crash
Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on 15 Terra Road on September 16 around 6:40 p.m. The crash involved an adult and a child, 17.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Several people wounded in latest Newburgh shooting
NEWBURGH – One day after a 29-year-old Newburgh man was shot and killed and a five-year-old boy riding his bicycle was wounded, shots rang out Friday night in the City of Newburgh. This time, police and EMS personnel were called to the Newburgh Free Academy Main campus on Fullerton...
Man Receives 20 Years After Murdering Wife in Westchester Home
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that Kirk Fisher, age 60, was sentenced on September 29th, 2022, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, Kaya Green, during a dispute in her Mount Vernon home. The murder took place on April 8th, 2021, when the defendant...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
