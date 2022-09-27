ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game

Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still plans to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.” The Cardinals reported Watt did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. He was listed as questionable due to a calf injury and an illness. The 33-year-old Watt is a five-time All-Pro and the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Chris Olave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Defense#Seahawks#Broncos#Raiders#American Football#Draft Sharks#Sn Fantasy#Free Agent Finder Trade#Qb
Sporting News

NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills after 'several mistakes'

The NFL Players Association has reportedly made the decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who oversaw the decision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA made the decision after sources said the union found "several mistakes" made by...
NFL
Sporting News

NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'

Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games

The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
NFL
Sporting News

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 5 underdogs with the best odds to win

Middle Tennessee, we didn’t see you coming. The Blue Raiders torched Miami last week 45-32 as 25.5-point underdogs, showing once again that big upsets will happen across the college landscape. There were four double-digit dogs who knocked off favored opponents in Week 4. Kansas State was a 13.5-point underdog and went into Oklahoma and won 41-34. Southern Miss was a 12-point underdog at Tulane, which had just beaten Kansas State the week prior, and got the win. And Navy slipped past East Carolina in overtime as a 16.5-point underdog.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy