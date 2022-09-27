Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game
Nearly 1,200 years after the Vikings ransacked London, they're back. Kind of. This time, the ones from Minnesota head to London to take on the Saints, two NFC wild card hopefuls, to open Sunday's NFL Week 4 slate. The Vikings just eked out a win over the division-rival Lions in...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still plans to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.” The Cardinals reported Watt did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. He was listed as questionable due to a calf injury and an illness. The 33-year-old Watt is a five-time All-Pro and the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Sporting News
'Slow pulse' Braves rookies Michael Harris II, Vaughn Grissom could be difference-makers in October
The Atlanta Braves were a frustratingly mediocre 22-25 after a loss at home against the Marlins on May 28. Most every Atlanta baseball fan already knows why that date is significant. For the rest of you: That was the day Michael Harris II made his big-league debut. “Michael Harris, when...
Sporting News
New college football coaches September report cards: Lincoln Riley, Joey McGuire off to fast starts
Fourteen Power 5 jobs changed hands last season. In the final College Football Playoff rankings used on Selection Sunday last December, three of those 14 schools were in the Top 25. As we enter Week 5 of this season, four of those 14 schools now led by a new coach...
J.J. Watt had heart shocked back into rhythm Thursday; will play Sunday
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt will suit up for the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon in Carolina, just a few days after dealing with Atrial fibrillation.
Sporting News
Who is Jalen Milroe? Alabama backup in line for starting role after Bryce Young injured vs. Arkansas
The depth of No. 2 Alabama's quarterback room could soon be tested. During the second quarter against No. 20 Arkansas, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was forced to leave the game and head to the medical tent. He did not return to the game as he went to the locker room.
Sporting News
History of NFL games in London: Vikings vs. Saints extends streak of no games between teams with winning records
The NFL has been intent on putting down roots on the other side of the pond in recent years. The league sends teams to play in London, hoping to build excitement among the British masses, fans whose sporting landscapes tend to revolve mostly around soccer. NFL London draws plenty of...
Bills fans contribute over 1,000 donations to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's foundation
Buffalo Bills fans supported Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his foundation.
Sporting News
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills after 'several mistakes'
The NFL Players Association has reportedly made the decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who oversaw the decision for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return against the Bills. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFLPA made the decision after sources said the union found "several mistakes" made by...
Sporting News
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'
Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
Sporting News
Andy Dalton vs. Kirk Cousins: Revisiting the weird 2016 tie between Bengals, Washington in London
As it became increasingly apparent over the course of the week Jameis Winston isn't going to play for the New Orleans Saints, a cloud crept over London (although it was obscured by the usual clouds hanging over London). That cloud was the brewing storm of an Andy Dalton vs. Kirk...
Sporting News
Vikings vs. Saints score, results: Minnesota survives London trip with special teams play/
The NFL will hold the first of five international games this season Sunday. The Vikings and Saints will have the honor of playing the game, which is being held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fans in the U.K. and London will get to watch a rare NFL game in...
Sporting News
NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
Sporting News
Kirk Herbstreit, 'lifelong' Bengals fan: NFL on Amazon announcer grew up rooting for Cincinnati
Kirk Herbstreit is calling his third "Thursday Night Football" game of the season in Week 4, but announcing the Bengals vs. Dolphins contest could be the biggest test for the studio analyst to date. Why? Because Herbstreit is a "lifelong fan" of one of the teams playing in the contest.
Sporting News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'astonished' by Tua Tagovailoa's head injury: 'Couldn't believe what I saw'
There were many people surprised to see Tua Tagovailoa playing Thursday after sustaining a scary-looking injury on Sunday. Count Ravens coach John Harbaugh among those. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Harbaugh was asked about concussions and said he "couldn't believe" what he had seen on Thursday from Tagovailoa. "I couldn't...
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 5 underdogs with the best odds to win
Middle Tennessee, we didn’t see you coming. The Blue Raiders torched Miami last week 45-32 as 25.5-point underdogs, showing once again that big upsets will happen across the college landscape. There were four double-digit dogs who knocked off favored opponents in Week 4. Kansas State was a 13.5-point underdog and went into Oklahoma and won 41-34. Southern Miss was a 12-point underdog at Tulane, which had just beaten Kansas State the week prior, and got the win. And Navy slipped past East Carolina in overtime as a 16.5-point underdog.
