2023 Polestar 3 Electric SUV To Debut October 12 With Up To 510 HP
Polestar will unveil its first SUV, the Polestar 3, at a launch even on October 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, and Polestar's Head of Design, Maximilian Missoni, will host the event that will be livestreamed globally starting at 1 p.m. ET, providing consumers a glimpse at the brand's debut in the SUV market. Accompanying the announcement are new details about the Polestar 3, which will be built on a new all-electric technology base developed by and shared with Volvo Cars—the SPA2 platform.
Nissan Ariya: Competitive With VW's MEB EVs In Bjørn's Banana Box Test
The Nissan Ariya is finally entering the European market (and soon also the North American market), which means an incoming wave of reviews of the long-awaited, all-new electric Nissan. Bjørn Nyland, as usual, begins his overview of the Nissan Ariya from the humorous banana box test to check the cargo...
Base Nissan Ariya Easily Exceeds Range Of 200 Miles At 56 MPH
The entry-level Nissan Ariya was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland, who appears to be quite happy with the results. According to Nissan, the base Ariya is equipped with a 66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable) and has a 160 kW electric motor in the front (front-wheel drive). Its WLTP range is estimated at about 360 km (224 miles).
2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron First Drive: Sophisticated, Stylish, And Serene
With the addition of the 2022 Audi E-Tron Q4 and Q4 E-Tron Sportback, Audi now has five all-electric models available in the US, and that's more than any other automaker. However, even though sales for the brand's three existing all-electric offerings continue to rise, the total still represents less than 10% of Audi's overall US sales. That's not great numbers for a company that has committed to introducing its final new combustion model only three years from now and pledging to have a fully electric portfolio by 2033.
Volvo EX90 Has Interior Radar System To Prevent Hot Car Deaths
As part of the buildup for the Volvo EX90's unveiling on November 9, the Swedish automaker continues to reveal interesting details about the flagship electric SUV's comprehensive safety package. Last week, Volvo revealed information about the EX90's state-of-the-art sensors, which include a LiDAR, eight cameras, five radars and 16 ultrasonic...
Tesla Cybertruck Will "Cross Rivers, Lakes And Even Seas," Musk Says
The Tesla Cybertruck can't come soon enough—that's probably the understatement of the last three years that passed since the EV maker shocked the world with the unveiling of the outlandish electric pickup concept. Since then, Tesla has delayed the debut of the production Cybertruck repeatedly, with mid-2023 being the...
Opel Astra GSe 225 HP Warm Hatch And Wagon PHEVs Debut In Europe
Even though the latest Opel Astra looks very different compared to the Peugeot 308, both inside and out, they are basically the same car underneath, based on the same Stellantis platform, featuring the same tech and powertrains. That’s why it’s no surprise that Opel has launched plug-in hybrid versions of the Astra which share the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the Peugeot.
2023 BMW i5 M60 Spied, Looks Very Close To Being Revealed
Going through as many spy photos as we have, you develop a sense of what the manufacturer is doing in a given situation. We believe BMW was not testing the i5, spied here in top M60 trim, and in fact it was using the covered vehicle either for a photo or a commercial shoot.
Tesla And Ford Have High Brand Loyalty: What About New Customers?
According to a recent report published by S&P Global Mobility, Tesla and Ford are the most successful brands for customer loyalty. The company measures loyalty based on the number of households that buy another vehicle from the same brand. The data used for the recent study looked at loyalty metrics...
2023 Peugeot e-208 Adds Power, Range Courtesy Of e-308 Powertrain
Starting next year, the Peugeot e-208 will get a more powerful powertrain that will provide a healthy increase of the driving range as well. The electric technology offered on the recently announced Peugeot e-308 will also become available on the smaller e-208 in 2023. As a result, the subcompact electric hatchback will deliver 15% more power and 10.5% more range.
Cadillac Lyriq Gets Recalled For Touchscreen That Goes Blank
Cadillac has already issued a stop-sale order for its first electric vehicle, the Lyriq, after discovering a defect with the infotainment system's screen. This is the first recall for the Lyriq electric SUV, for which customer deliveries started only recently (Debut Edition models only). Fortunately for Cadillac, there aren't that many Lyriq SUVs on US roads, as suggested by the recall notice that includes just 186 units.
New US EV Tax Credit: Here's Everything You Need To Know
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Hongqi E-HS9 Completed Bjørn's 1,000 Km Challenge In 11 Hours
The Hongqi E-HS9, a luxurious all-electric three-row SUV from China, is one of the latest models tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, which is designed to check long-distance travel capabilities, related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging. The car is quite heavy (2,780 kg with...
All-New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Starts At $39,845 (MSRP)
Mitsubishi announced prices of the long awaited, next-generation 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in the US market. The Japanese plug-in hybrid SUV has an MSRP of $39,845 plus destination/handling charge of $1,345 ($1,470 in Alaska/Hawaii), which brings the total to $41,190 ($41,315 in Alaska/Hawaii). Because the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is imported...
Luxurious Hongqi E-HS9 From China: How Many Banana Boxes Can It Hold?
The all-electric and pretty luxurious Hongqi E-HS9 is one of the latest models from China, introduced in Europe (specifically in Norway). Despite quite controversial styling, it's getting some traction and already more than 1,000 have been delivered to customers. Today, we will take a look at Bjørn Nyland's humorous banana...
Tesla Asking All Workers To Help With End-Of-Quarter Delivery Push
It's no secret that the last month of each quarter is a very busy one at Tesla, and Q3 2022 makes no exception. Last week, a photo posted on social media by a Fremont Factory employee revealed the extent of the end-quarter push at Tesla's main US plant. More specifically, it showed a packed employee parking lot at 4 o'clock in the morning.
Porsche Is Reportedly Working On Three-Row Electric SUV Here By 2026
Porsche is reportedly working on a flagship electric model to sit at the very top of its range, above the Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. It will apparently be a taller vehicle, although it won’t look like a traditional SUV, and it will offer three rows of seats, which means it’s also going to be the biggest vehicle to ever wear a Porsche badge.
Charge Mustang EV Restomod Coming To California Next Month
UK-based Charge Cars has been working on its reengineered fully-electric classic Ford Mustang for a few years and it has been shown at several motoring venues in the UK, but now the company will be bringing it to the United States for the first time. It will be shown at the the Petersen Automotive Museum, and then it will also be on display at 2022 Los Angeles auto show, so you should have plenty of opportunity to see one.
Fisker, Faraday Future, Solar Trees And $1.5B: Top EV News Sep 30, 2022
This week, we have news on the Fisker Ocean, Faraday Future FF 91, $1.5 Billion from the US government for charging infrastructure, and Solar Trees. Enjoy our top EV News for the week of Sep 30, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle...
2023 Kia Niro EV Gets A Free 500 KWH From Electrify America
Complimentary charging is one way automakers are trying to spur on the sale of electric vehicle, like this new deal from Kia that grants new Niro EV buyers the ability to charge with up to 500 kWh in the Electrify America network of charging stations. According to the manufacturer, that should be good for around 1,950 miles (3,200 km) of free driving and it should help ease the concerns of people for whom it is their first EV and they are anxious to make the switch.
