With the addition of the 2022 Audi E-Tron Q4 and Q4 E-Tron Sportback, Audi now has five all-electric models available in the US, and that's more than any other automaker. However, even though sales for the brand's three existing all-electric offerings continue to rise, the total still represents less than 10% of Audi's overall US sales. That's not great numbers for a company that has committed to introducing its final new combustion model only three years from now and pledging to have a fully electric portfolio by 2033.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO