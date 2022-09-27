ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Portland

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Authorities say a man was shot multiple times in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

Portland Police Bureau officers responded to Southeast Stark Street, between Southeast 157th and 160th avenues, after receiving reports of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m.

‘It’s very sad’: Family searching for answers after son’s murder near Northgate Park

Once officers found the victim, PPB said they began giving him emergency medical aid. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

PPB did not immediately release any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police Bureau#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Southeast 157th#Nexstar Media Inc
