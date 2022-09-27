Man shot multiple times in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Authorities say a man was shot multiple times in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to Southeast Stark Street, between Southeast 157th and 160th avenues, after receiving reports of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m.‘It’s very sad’: Family searching for answers after son’s murder near Northgate Park
Once officers found the victim, PPB said they began giving him emergency medical aid. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
PPB did not immediately release any suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 9