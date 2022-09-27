Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next contract might not turn out very well, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Yankees announcer gives Aaron Judge a 60% chance of re-signing
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be a free agent after the season ends. He famously bet on himself during spring training, when the team offered him a seven-year, $213.5 million deal and he turned that down. It wasn’t a bad offer by the Yankees in hindsight, but Judge...
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20
PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and the New York Jets spoiled Kenny Pickett's debut in Pittsburgh by rallying for a 24-20 victory over the Steelers on Sunday. The Jets (2-2) won in Pittsburgh for just...
Knicks poised to play with faster pace with younger roster
The New York Knicks deliberately got younger to keep in step with the quickening pace of the league. They got rid of the ineffective and injury-riddled Kemba Walker and other veterans, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks. Replacing them are 26-year-old rising star Jalen Brunson and promising 24-year-old modern big man Isaiah Hartenstein.
Rangers defeat Devils with roster positions becoming clearer
The New York Ranger took a 2-1 comeback win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. With just two preseason games remaining, the club may be seeing what the opening night roster will look like. The final score of any preseason game really has no value, but for the...
Knicks coach doesn’t feel any pressure: Is Tom Thibodeau on the clock?
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has been a polarizing figure in his every stop. He is admirable as a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, maximizing his flawed roster in each season he won the award. But there is also the version of him wearing out his welcome, leading to abrupt firings.
