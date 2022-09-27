ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk

With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
Fox News

Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe

This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill. "This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.
Bon Appétit

Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter

If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Giada De Laurentiis' Italian Take On Iced Coffee

No matter where you are in the world or what season it is, you will always find iced coffee. While the love for iced coffee is universal, the icy drink takes different forms around the globe. Portugal adds lemon, mint, and a cheeky shot of rum to its mazagran iced coffee, Brazil adds a can of cola and chocolate milk to its mocha cola, Indonesia uses a mixture of avocado and condensed milk in es alpukat kopi, Cubans add milk and cinnamon to their iced cafe con leche, and the Greeks enjoy frappes made from instant coffee powder (via Homegrounds).
butterwithasideofbread.com

NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES

No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
Family Proof

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
The Daily South

Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce

You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
The Guardian

Fergus Henderson’s recipes for braised rabbit and beetroot salad

Today’s recipes are in a pleasing seasonal purgatory, but speak chiefly of summer, even though they are made with ingredients that will not cause guilt when bought in the colder months. This makes them ideal to have in your arsenal for when the weather is turning. They are a celebration of deconstruction – not in the nouvelle cuisine sense, where perfectly sensible things are taken apart in a series of blobs, whooshes and towers (such plates speak of food that has been breathed on a little too much). The intervention of the knife and fork is inevitable, so we should welcome the messing-up process; there is a positivity to a method in which deconstruction is the final act of construction – swirling together piles of capers, beetroot, creme fraiche and leaves, or picking the flesh off rabbit bones for the joy of leftovers. These dishes enjoy the input of St John’s executive chef, Jonathan Woolway, and both have the sort of understated elegance you can expect at our new venture, St John Marylebone, which opens later this month.
BHG

I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To

Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Brand behind popular popcorn and lentil snacks moves into potato crisps

PROPER Snacks, makers of PROPERCORN and PROPERCHIPS, has now launched PROPERCRISPS. Lightly fried and ridged for extra flavour, PROPERCRISPS are launching in three flavours - Thai Chilli, Cheese and Onion and Flame Grilled Steak. The potato crisps contain 30% less fat than the leading ridged potato crisps, and are a...
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHERRY CREAM CHEESE SPREAD

Cherry Cream Cheese Spread is a delicious recipe that is made in 5 minutes and with only 5 simple ingredients! This cream cheese maraschino cherry spread is perfect on bagels or toast. There is nothing easier than making this cream cheese cherry sandwich spread and it tastes incredible too. Maraschino...
Tyla

The correct number of times we should wash our hair a week

Our hair has the ability to make us both look and feel amazing - at least, when we’re having a good hair day, that is. There’s nothing worse than feeling weighed down by dry, brittle or greasy hair. But turns out that overwashing our hair could just be making matters worse for our beloved locks.
