Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Support for rural domestic violence victims available through LSA grant award
The US Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (DOJ OVW) awarded to Legal Services Alabama (LSA) one of 33 grants targeting rural victims of domestic and intimate partner violence. The grant is offered through the OVW’s Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Assistance Program.
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
alabamanews.net
Selma Senior Shot Answering the Door at Her Home
A 70 year old woman is shot and killed Wednesday night at her home in east Selma. Now police are asking for help from the community — to try and find her killer. It’s the 3rd consecutive week — that someone has been shot to death — in the Queen City.
selmasun.com
Perry County to receive federal grant for National Guard Armory renovation as community shelter
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. made an announcement via his Facebook page that the county will receive a federal grant to assist with the renovation of the National Guard Armory as a community shelter. Turner said that the county was awarded $130,000 for the project. However, renovation is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
selmasun.com
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
alabamanews.net
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Montgomery Murder
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder in Montgomery. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced that Anthony Stoddard has been sentenced for the January 17, 2020, shooting death of Tametrius Richards. The sentenced was handed down by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. According...
Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds
An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
selmasun.com
Dallas County juries order State Farm to pay $2.5 million in benefits to two insured people
Two juries in Dallas County ordered State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to pay more than $2.5 million after they reportedly refused to pay benefits to two insured people. On Sept. 22, Evelyn Harrison $1,005,000 after she sustained a back injury in 2019. She was represented by Woodruff R. Jones...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released the medical records of an inmate after images of him looking physically thin and sick went viral online, prompting a public outcry on social media. The corrections department released the medical records of 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan Tuesday. The department...
selmasun.com
DFC thanks supporters with banquet at Selma High School
Drug Free Communities of Dallas County held a banquet for its supporters Sept. 14 in the Selma High School media center. Director Jerria Martin said she hosts the event to thank businesses and individuals that support DFC. “The beautiful thing about DFC is when we get together, you’re going to...
wvasfm.org
MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement
The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
WALA-TV FOX10
Montgomery man arrested for identity theft in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigation another case involving identity theft. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Hancock Whitney Bank at 2110 Demetropolis Rd. According to investigators, 65-year-old Adrian Coleman of Montgomery tried to open a business account using someone’s else identity. The subject was arrested on charges of identity theft and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 women killed in separate Montgomery shootings; 2 men injured
Investigations are underway after two women were killed Monday in separate Montgomery shootings. Police on Tuesday identified the victims as Britney Bohannon, 30, and Korveisha Jackson,34. Both women lived in Montgomery. Officers and fire medics responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive on a report...
selmasun.com
70 year old Selma woman shot, killed after answering door
A 70 year old woman was shot and killed after answering a knock on her door on Wednesday. According to a report from Alabama News Network the victim has been identified as Mandy White and lived on the 2700 block of Annie Cooper Avenue. Anyone who has information about the...
selmasun.com
Dallas County native receives ALFA scholarship
A Dallas County native and Auburn University student received a scholarship during a reception by the Alabama Farmers Federation Agriculture (ALFA) Foundation and the Dallas County Farmers Federation on Sept. 26. The student, Caroline Thomas, was recognized and received a $1,750 scholarship at the event, which took place at Lazenby...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive
Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...
WSFA
Montgomery police investigating 2nd deadly Monday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced a second homicide investigation from Monday. Police say the latest deadly shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Promwood Loop Drive. Sgt. Tina McGriff said officers found two gunshot victims, both of whom were taken to a hospital. McGriff...
alabamanews.net
Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat
A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
Inmates protesting inside Alabama prisons over conditions
The Alabama Department of Corrections says inmates have stopped performing their duties in prisons across the state as part of a protest against living conditions inside the facilities.
wbrc.com
Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
Comments / 0