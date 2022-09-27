Read full article on original website
BOSTONIA LANGUAGE ACADEMY IN EL CAJON NAMED A CALIFORNIA DISTINGUISHED SCHOOL
April 3, 2018 (El Cajon) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson has announced that 287 elementary schools are being honored under the Distinguished Schools Program. That includes approximately 30 schools in San Diego County, but just one in East County: Bostonia Language Academy in the Cajon Union School District in El Cajon.
San Diego missing girl
Photos:f Alena Mitchem, known as Gracie; her hair was dyed green when she was last seen. September 29, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The family of 15-year-old Alena “Gracie” Mitchem is asking for pubic help to find her. She has been missing form her Spring Valley home since late at night on September 22. Gracie has green eyes and brown hair, but her hair was dyed green when she was last seen, according to a listing on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.
ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SPRING VALLEY AFTER BARRICADING HIMSELF IN A HOME
September 29, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A suspect accused of assaulting a man parked in a vehicle has been arrested after a manhunt earlier today. The assault occurred at 11:26 in the 3900 block of Conrad Road, Spring Valley. On social media, a resident posted that her brother-in-law suffered a head injury in the assault and was robbed; she indicated he has been transported to a local hospital.
money workshop
September 30, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Assemblymember Akilah Weber M.D. invites young people to participate in a virtual Youth Money Skills program on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The program aims to teach financial independence skills to youths. Error message. Support community news in the...
MOUSE TESTS POSITIVE FOR HANTAVIRUS IN GUATAY
October 1, 2022 (Guatay) - A deer mouse collected in routine monitoring from an open area in Guatay near Pine Valley has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. County officials are reminding people to never sweep up or vacuum up after wild rodents if they find them in living spaces, including homes, sheds, garages and cabins.
GIRL, 15, MISSING FROM SPRING VALLEY MAY HAVE BEEN ABDUCTED, FAMILY FEARS
GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT
Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
SUPERVISORS VOTE TO CREATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FUND FOR MIDDLE-INCOME WORKFORCE HOUSING
Supervisors Joel Anderson and Vice Chair Nora Vargas brought forward Tuesday’s board action. Photo: in anticipation of Tuesday’s vote, Supervisor Anderson (left, at podium) and Vice Chair Vargas (right) hosted a press conference along with Deborah Norwood Ruane (center-right), founder of the Middlemarch Fund, Lori Holt Pfeiler (center), CEO of Building Industry Association, and Angeli Calinog Hoyos (center-left), Public Affairs Manager at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.
ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: MATADORS VICTORIOUS IN BATTLE OF SPRING VALLEY
September 30, 2022 (Spring Valley) - ECM Sports covered Monte Vista last week, but this week, we went to their turf for the battle of Spring Valley as they hosted the Matadors of Mount Miguel. Both teams are struggling; the Monarchs are 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in league with their loss to El Cajon Valley last week. The Matadors are 2-4 and 0-2 in league.
SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL RELEASES NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
The schedule is highlighted by games at Stanford, San Francisco (Chase Center) and the West Palm Beach Invitational. In total, SDSU will play 13 non-conference games with eight of them coming at home, including a stretch of six straight in November. The Aztecs will open the season at Stanford November...
SDSU CROSS COUNTRY FINISHES SIXTH AT JOE PIANE - NOTRE DAME INVITATIONAL
Jessica Kain finished 6th overall to pace the Aztecs. SDSU started the race off strongly as a group in the first half of the race, before running as a pack in the second half to secure a top third finish. The Aztecs came in 6th place overall out of 19 squads competing, and finished in front of 13 other schools, including the likes of power five Texas Tech.
SDSU VOLLEYBALL FALLS AT UNLV IN FOUR SETS
Despite a valiant effort, the Aztecs were unable to overcome a 0-2 deficit in sets, falling to 4-11 on the season and 2-2 in conference play, while the Rebels won their third straight to improve to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the MW. SDSU trailed in several statistical categories but...
