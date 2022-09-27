Photos:f Alena Mitchem, known as Gracie; her hair was dyed green when she was last seen. September 29, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The family of 15-year-old Alena “Gracie” Mitchem is asking for pubic help to find her. She has been missing form her Spring Valley home since late at night on September 22. Gracie has green eyes and brown hair, but her hair was dyed green when she was last seen, according to a listing on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

SPRING VALLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO