Detroit News

CarMax’s huge earnings miss points to trouble ahead for new-car market

New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
RETAIL
Detroit News

Rate increases to persist until inflation eases, Fed official says

The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates and cutting its balance sheet until US inflation eases, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said. “Our rate and balance-sheet moves take time to bring inflation down,” he said in remarks prepared for delivery at an event hosted Friday by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce in Virginia. “The Fed will persist until they do.”
BUSINESS

