Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Dingell asks Ford, GM, Stellantis and Toyota to stop use of cancer-causing supplier product
Washington — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, asked the CEOs of Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp. in a letter Thursday to stop using a cancer-causing chemical in their supply chains. In late July, Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom discharged liquid containing hexavalent...
Detroit News
CarMax’s huge earnings miss points to trouble ahead for new-car market
New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
Detroit News
Rate increases to persist until inflation eases, Fed official says
The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates and cutting its balance sheet until US inflation eases, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said. “Our rate and balance-sheet moves take time to bring inflation down,” he said in remarks prepared for delivery at an event hosted Friday by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce in Virginia. “The Fed will persist until they do.”
Comments / 0