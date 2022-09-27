Alvin L. Thomas, Jr., long time Ponca City resident, died September 24, 2022 in Oklahoma City from complications related to congestive heart failure and other maladies of old age. Alvin was born July 29, 1924 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Alvin Louis Thomas (Sr.) and Grace Lee Allen, the fourth of five sons. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to the High Plains of Texas, where his father farmed cotton in the difficult conditions of the 1920s and 30s near Cotton Center, Texas. It was a simple, difficult existence: a windmill filled a trough with water near the house, lighting was kerosene lamps, and the sanitary facilities were a few steps out the back door, until the 1960s. The family was nearly self sufficient, raising animals and tending a garden, in addition to growing cotton.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO