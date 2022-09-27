Key additions: Joe Ingles (free agency), MarJon Beauchamp (draft) Last season: Every year, there are teams that come away from the season feeling shortchanged, and in 2021-22 it was the Bucks, who certainly wondered ‘what if’ regarding their playoff run. What if Khris Middleton hadn’t suffered a late injury and missed the playoffs? The Bucks without their co-star took the eventual East champion Celtics to a seventh game in the conference semifinals. Certainly, Middleton would’ve meant a difference, correct? Anyway, the Bucks won 51 games, received another stellar effort from two-time Kia MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and put themselves in position for a title repeat, and that’s all you can ask.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO