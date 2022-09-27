Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
NBA Team Voting Efforts
The Milwaukee Bucks’ state-of-the-art downtown arena, will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 general election. Pack the Vote provides nonpartisan voter education and looks to increase voter registration. The VOTE 76 Hub is a place with all the resources you need in order to cast your...
Pelicans Preseason Roundtable | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Pelicans sideline reporter Erin Summers and Pelicans radio color commentator John DeShazier to break down the upcoming Pelicans season and preseason games. They also discuss the expectations both locally and nationally for this season, the roles of rookies and second year players...
Thunder Acquires Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, David Nwaba and Generates Two Trade Exceptions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Sterling Brown, guard Trey Burke, forward Marquese Chriss and forward David Nwaba from the Houston Rockets, and generated two trade exceptions, in exchange for center Derrick Favors, forward Maurice Harkless, guard Ty Jerome, guard Théo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
2022-23 Roster Breakdown: The Wings
With the first Celtics preseason game just days away, it’s time that we break down the roster and give an idea of what the team’s depth chart will look like heading into the 2022-23 Season. Rather than classifying the players with the traditional 1, 2, 3, 4, and...
Family Matters
Unlike in previous seasons during the post-LeBron Era, the only rookie at this year’s Training Camp has the luxury of growing his game out of the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean Isaiah Mobley isn’t ready to start building his career as a Cavalier. The elder Mobley, who...
NBA Real Training Camp heads to Dallas
Fresh off their deepest playoff run in over a decade, the Dallas Mavericks are back on the court preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With training camp officially open, the Mavericks have granted access to NBA TV to capture the action and bring it to you live and for free on the new NBA App.
Charge Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced the staff that will serve in support of Head Coach Mike Gerrity for the 2022-23 season. Chris Darnell returns as Associate Head Coach and Kendall Chones returns as an Assistant Coach. New additions for 2022-23 include Omar Cook & D.J. Ham as Assistant Coaches, Daniel Gibson as Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout, Willie Williams as Video Coordinator, and Jamie Pasquin as Strength & Conditioning Coach.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 30, 2022
Watch Thursday’s post-practice video interviews with Willie Green, Jonas Valaciunas, Naji Marshall and Devonte Graham. Trey Murphy lll showing growth in Thursday’s practice report, presented by HUB International. Pelicans.com team reporter Erin Summers breaks down Day three of training camp in this video report. Check out photos from...
Report: Larry Nance Jr. extends with Pelicans for 2 more seasons
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Saturday. “Larry has fallen in love with New Orleans and the entire Pelicans organization — front office, coaching, players,” Bartelstein said. “He’s really, really excited about what’s ahead for this team and he wanted to be a part of it. So, it was important to him to try to get a deal done.”
Report: Veteran free agent Blake Griffin joins Celtics on 1-year deal
The Celtics have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran free agent Blake Griffin, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday. Griffin, 33, averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds last season with the Nets, his second in Brooklyn. A six-time All-Star, Griffin boasts averages of 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in...
Timberwolves Single Game Tickets On-Sale Saturday
Team also announces single game promotions and theme nights. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase single game tickets at https://www.timberwolves.com/single or by phone at 612-673-1234. The...
Grizzlies sign Steven Adams to multi-year extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed center Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Adams (6-11, 265) averaged 6.9 points and set career highs with averages of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games (75 starts) last season, his first with the Grizzlies following a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis posted the second-best record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season at 56-26, which tied the franchise record and earned the Grizzlies the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.
Paulo Banchero - Orlando Magic - Game-Worn Summer League Jersey - Drafted 1st Overall - Scored 17 Points - 2022 NBA Season
The NBA and MeiGray are proud to offer fans and collectors across the globe the opportunity to own a piece of history... a jersey worn in a game during the 2022 National Basketball Association summer league, by #5 Paulo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. Banchero wore this Summer League jersey...
WGR Pod - A Cast of Thousands
OK, maybe not thousands. But Rafa and Joe G were joined by several Cavaliers at this week's annual Media Day event -- including Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Cedi Osman, Robin Lopez, Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell.
Larry Nance Jr. compares his former Lakers squad to current Pelicans – with one major difference
When he joined the New Orleans roster in February, the Pelicans’ personnel reminded forward/center Larry Nance Jr. of something he’d previously experienced at the start of his NBA career. Like the youth-filled Los Angeles Lakers squad Nance played for from 2015-18, he recognized that the Pelicans are loaded with promising talent and recent first-round draft picks. Unlike those Laker teams, however, New Orleans boasts something exceptionally invaluable, a component every club needs: Experienced, veteran pros to help guide the youngsters.
Chet Holmgren Determined to Make Most of 2022-23 Season
Minutes after he was selected number two overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren downplayed a question he was asked about expectations for the upcoming year, saying that he just tries to live in the moment. That mindset was true then, on one of the best...
Blazers unveil new Statement Edition uniform for 2022-23
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with Honorary Art Director, Damian Lillard. The uniform is inspired by the players’ team-first mindset while representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive. As the next chapter of Rip City begins, the Statement Edition uniforms are designed to make a bold statement on the hardwood while representing “teamwork” that drives the organization.
30 Teams in 30 Days: Bucks hope healthy roster can take them back to Finals
Key additions: Joe Ingles (free agency), MarJon Beauchamp (draft) Last season: Every year, there are teams that come away from the season feeling shortchanged, and in 2021-22 it was the Bucks, who certainly wondered ‘what if’ regarding their playoff run. What if Khris Middleton hadn’t suffered a late injury and missed the playoffs? The Bucks without their co-star took the eventual East champion Celtics to a seventh game in the conference semifinals. Certainly, Middleton would’ve meant a difference, correct? Anyway, the Bucks won 51 games, received another stellar effort from two-time Kia MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and put themselves in position for a title repeat, and that’s all you can ask.
Skyforce in the NBA: Check-In on Alumni, Training Camp Edition
The end of September and beginning of October means one thing in the NBA world: the return of basketball. All 30 teams in the Association are just starting their training camps across North America, whether that be in their home markets, or in a different country, like the Miami HEAT in Nassau, Bahamas.
Road offers unique opportunity to bond, prepare at training camp
Ask most NBA coaches, executives and even players to name their least favorite place to be each season and they’ll collectively agree: “The road.” Thousands of hours and millions of dollars have been spent over the years to learn that teams win more at home, sleep best in their own beds, eat better with home cooking and on and on.
