WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was hurt overnight in a drive-by shooting on Pine View Drive, according to police. Officers were called to a home on Pine View Drive near Old Rural Hall Road around 4:30 a.m. regarding the shooting. Police say the victim was at a party outside the residence when a car drove through the area and shot at him. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO