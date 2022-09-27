ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WXII 12

Winston Salem police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was hurt overnight in a drive-by shooting on Pine View Drive, according to police. Officers were called to a home on Pine View Drive near Old Rural Hall Road around 4:30 a.m. regarding the shooting. Police say the victim was at a party outside the residence when a car drove through the area and shot at him. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with stealing fire truck in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police say that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
GREENSBORO, NC
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Winston-Salem woman found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Sheila Denise Gaskins was found in good health as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. PREVIOUS STORY: Police are searching for a woman who went missing early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a police report. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man identified as victim in deadly Interstate 40 crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the man killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Interstate 40 East near East Lee Street. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound at Martin...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged with arson after 2 dies in fires

WINSTON-SALM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was charged with two counts of arson in connection to a house fire that killed an elderly woman in June and another fire on Sunday in which a 58-year-old man was found dead inside a home, according to Winston-Salem police. Russell Edwards Marshall, 68, of Winston-Salem, allegedly started […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Suspect behind arson that killed a woman is arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person has been arrested for arson after multiple deaths in Winston-Salem. On June 22, Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel responded to a fire on Renigar Street. Barbara Harmon was found dead in the home after the fire was extinguished. Due to circumstances surrounding this event, the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
EAST SPENCER, NC
WXII 12

High Point man shot Monday, now identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies after car crashes, flips on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after crashing and flipping on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police. At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on I-40 east, near East Lee Street. Police say 55-year-old Charles Kearns, of Greensboro, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east on I-40 when he drove […]
GREENSBORO, NC

