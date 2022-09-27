Read full article on original website
Winston Salem police investigate overnight drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man was hurt overnight in a drive-by shooting on Pine View Drive, according to police. Officers were called to a home on Pine View Drive near Old Rural Hall Road around 4:30 a.m. regarding the shooting. Police say the victim was at a party outside the residence when a car drove through the area and shot at him. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
Police investigating after body found in home that had been on fire in Kings Mountain
KING MOUTAIN, N.C. — The King Mountain Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found in a home that had been on fire. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Ansler Street after receiving reports about a fire. At the scene, police said there...
Man charged with stealing fire truck in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police say that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
22-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at a party in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The main video above is from a previous story about the Winston-Salem community discussing a program aimed at curbing youth violence. A man shot in the hip during a drive-by at a party in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got...
61-year-old Winston-Salem woman found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Sheila Denise Gaskins was found in good health as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. PREVIOUS STORY: Police are searching for a woman who went missing early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a police report. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for...
Security cameras capture Alamance County chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of the serious injuries he sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. The vehicle Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath […]
Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
1 left with serious injury after shooting in Greensboro on Glenwood Avenue, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) One person has a serious injury after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:53 p..m officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim with a serious injury. No suspect […]
19-year-old killed in shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro identified
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Officers found 19-year-old Camren Cole suffering from a serious injury. On Friday, […]
Greensboro man identified as victim in deadly Interstate 40 crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the man killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Interstate 40 East near East Lee Street. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. All lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound at Martin...
North Carolina man charged with arson after 2 dies in fires
WINSTON-SALM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was charged with two counts of arson in connection to a house fire that killed an elderly woman in June and another fire on Sunday in which a 58-year-old man was found dead inside a home, according to Winston-Salem police. Russell Edwards Marshall, 68, of Winston-Salem, allegedly started […]
Suspect behind arson that killed a woman is arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person has been arrested for arson after multiple deaths in Winston-Salem. On June 22, Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel responded to a fire on Renigar Street. Barbara Harmon was found dead in the home after the fire was extinguished. Due to circumstances surrounding this event, the...
Murder suspect wanted after man killed, woman hurt in Davidson County attack
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman was hurt in an attack that happened at a home in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reported that there was a shooting at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro. While Davidson County […]
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
High Point man shot Monday, now identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
Man dies after car crashes, flips on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after crashing and flipping on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police. At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on I-40 east, near East Lee Street. Police say 55-year-old Charles Kearns, of Greensboro, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east on I-40 when he drove […]
‘Suspicious’ deaths of High Point man and several dogs ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A conclusion has been reached by police in what was called a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a man and several dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS at a home on the 900 block of Amos Street. The […]
Randolph County woman opens her home to those seeking shelter during Hurricane Ian
LIBERTY, N.C. — A woman in Randolph County is opening her doors to people who need to seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Christine Laughlin was in Florida during Hurricane Andrew and understands the struggle of getting through a hurricane. She and her family and friends were asked to evacuate...
Person, several dogs found dead in High Point home; case deemed ‘suspicious’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a person and multiple dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS on the 900 block of Amos Street. The caller reportedly told police, “Someone had been […]
