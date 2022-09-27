ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court’s new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial investiture for Jackson, the first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
WHYY

The war in Ukraine and Putin’s fading victory

A victory for President Putin is looking more and more unlikely, as Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than 2,000 miles of their territory and driven many Russian troops into retreat. After losing an estimated 80,000 soldiers, Putin enacted a draft, prompting young men to flee to neighboring countries to avoid conscription.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jessica Watkins
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy