January 6 committee chairman: Ginni Thomas reiterates false election claims
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent during an interview Thursday with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the panel’s chairman said. “It’s a work in progress,” Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court’s new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial investiture for Jackson, the first...
New Jersey Senate President signals concealed carry reform is on the way
New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union) has signaled state lawmakers will soon move to enact gun reform in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry. The highest court in the nation struck down a more than century-old statute in New York prohibiting concealed carry, the...
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says he'll fight against a federal relief bill that would assist his state's recovery from Hurricane Ian if it has 'pork in it'
Rubio on Sunday told CNN he would fight against the bill if it includes spending unrelated to the hurricane damages. "That's the key," he said.
Convicted Abscam Congressman from South Philly back in federal custody
A former U.S. Congressman who already did one stint in jail is headed back after admitting to election fraud. Michael “Ozzie” Myers has admitted to paying the judge of elections in two polling places to add additional votes to the end-of-day tally between 2014 and 2018. He entered a guilty plea to the charges in June.
This congressional staff became the first in U.S. history to form a union
The Congressional Workers Union announced on Monday via Twitter that the office of Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., won its union election — the first one to do so on the Hill. According to the union, the vote was unanimous. “It is with great pride we announce the landslide union...
Oz criticizes Fetterman but not Mastriano for avoiding media questions
This story originally appeared on WESA. Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz called out his opponent Democrat John Fetterman for not answering questions at public events during a press conference in Pittsburgh Friday. At the end of the press conference, Oz took six questions from reporters over 12 minutes. Fetterman suffered...
The war in Ukraine and Putin’s fading victory
A victory for President Putin is looking more and more unlikely, as Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than 2,000 miles of their territory and driven many Russian troops into retreat. After losing an estimated 80,000 soldiers, Putin enacted a draft, prompting young men to flee to neighboring countries to avoid conscription.
Doug Mastriano doubles down on abortion restrictions during Pa. governor race
It’s been three months since the United States Supreme Court handed down its ruling deeming that Americans no longer have a Constitutional right to abortion. But even Republicans who celebrated the decision have tried out varying approaches to the issue, as polls show the ruling could galvanize Democratic-leaning voters this fall.
