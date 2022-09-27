Read full article on original website
Related
papermag.com
Kim Shui Crowdsourced Her Latest Show
Whether having Azealia Banks close out the runway or making a nostalgic reference to Disney's Mulan, designer Kim Shui knows how to deliver a show that leaves Fashion Week attendees talking long after the last model walks off the runway. Her Spring 2023 presentation is no exception. Moving the runway...
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
papermag.com
Jean Paul Gaultier's Next Guest Designer Is Haider Ackermann
Well, this one is sure to delight lots of fashion fans. Haider Ackermann, the beloved designer known for his impeccable tailoring, color sense and mastery of chic, will design Jean Paul Gaultier's next haute couture collection. For his part, Ackermann, whose Gaultier collection will debut in January, said: “If one...
papermag.com
Coolio Dies at 59
On Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California, legendary rapper Coolio died at the age of 59. Coolio's longtime manager Jarez Posey confirmed to TMZ that the rapper had unexpectedly passed away while he was visiting a friend. The artist had reportedly excused himself to use the bathroom but after not having returned, his friends discovered him on the floor. Paramedics would later pronounce Coolio dead on the scene. While there's no official cause of death, Posey suspects that he might have suffered cardiac arrest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Em Haine & Anja Savcic To Headline E!’s ‘Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald?’ & ‘Dating Wisdom’ Rom-Coms
EXCLUSIVE: E! has set full casts and begun production on its first two original rom-com movies Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald? (working title) and Dating Wise (wt). Em Haine (Reginald The Vampire) is set to lead the cast of Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald? (working title), and Anja Savcic (Loudermilk) stars in Dating Wisdom (wt). The movies are part of E!’s recent push into original scripted romantic comedies intended to bolster its “pop culture-centric” lineup. Why Can’t I Be Molly Ringwald? centers on Eliza Sloane, played by Haine, who seemed to be living her dream life until her boyfriend...
papermag.com
Burberry Parts Ways With Riccardo Tisci — Replaces Him With Daniel Lee
Just two days after Burberry held its Spring 2023 show in London on Monday, the brand announced that it would be parting ways with Riccardo Tisci — and replacing him with Daniel Lee as its new Chief Creative Officer. “Daniel is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of...
16 Screenshots Of People Who Borrowed Someone's Login Info, Then Got Way Too Comfortable On Their Account
Be careful who you lend passwords to.
papermag.com
Maisie Williams Was 'Indoctrinated' Into 'Child Cult' By Father
Maisie Williams is opening up about her "traumatic" relationship with her father. On the latest episode of The Diary of a CEO, the Game of Thrones star talked about her past with podcast host, Steven Bartlett, saying that a lot of her childhood was "really consumed" by her father, who tried to "indoctrinate" Williams through a "child cult against my mother," who had managed to "escape" when she was 4-months-old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papermag.com
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Were Engaged Before Paternity Scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were reportedly engaged prior to his paternity scandal. As first reported by BuzzFeed News, a source with knowledge of the situation revealed the Good American founder accepted Tristan's marriage proposal in February 2021. The two then kept their engagement under wraps for nine months until being called off in December 2021, when personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged the basketball player had impregnated her in a lawsuit — meaning their son, Theo, was conceived one month after asking the reality star to marry him. He later issued a public statement about taking "full responsibility" for his actions and apologizing to Khloé "for the heartache and humiliation I have caused you" over the years, in reference to his repeated cheating.
papermag.com
Chloe George Sings 'There You Are' Live at the Bottom of a Pool
Our favorite pop BFF Chloe George is reaching new depths with her latest music. Following the release of “Runaway Blue” and its upbeat euphoria, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter delivers today her version of a modern love story: the longing, emotional “There You Are,” and with it a live performance video singing at the bottom of an empty California pool.
papermag.com
The Try Guys Sever Ties With Ned Fulmer Following Cheating Allegations
Out of the way, Adam Levine! There are new cheating allegations on the block, and this time it's even messier. Beloved YouTube/Buzzfeed institution The Try Guys parted ways with founding member Ned Fulmer following allegations of an affair with the show's assistant producer Alexandria Herring. \u201cThese were the dms sent...
Comments / 0