Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were reportedly engaged prior to his paternity scandal. As first reported by BuzzFeed News, a source with knowledge of the situation revealed the Good American founder accepted Tristan's marriage proposal in February 2021. The two then kept their engagement under wraps for nine months until being called off in December 2021, when personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged the basketball player had impregnated her in a lawsuit — meaning their son, Theo, was conceived one month after asking the reality star to marry him. He later issued a public statement about taking "full responsibility" for his actions and apologizing to Khloé "for the heartache and humiliation I have caused you" over the years, in reference to his repeated cheating.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO