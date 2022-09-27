ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint; van full of packages stolen

DETROIT – An Amazon driver was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering packages in Detroit this week, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The incident was captured by a Detroit Police officer’s home doorbell camera Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, the report said. The driver, who was about to deliver a package to the home, frantically knocked on Cpl. Michael Fountain’s front door asking for help.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

People expected a ‘total flop.’ But Detroit Auto Show organizers are beaming.

The Detroit Auto Show only had about half as many attendees as the event had pre-pandemic. Yet, organizers are “thrilled,” said show co-chairman Thad Szott. “What we pulled off here, I think we surprised a lot of people,” Szott said. “A lot of people around the globe did not think we would even have a show. With inventory shortages and the way that manufacturers go to market these days, a lot of people were saying it was going to be a total, total flop or it’s going to get canceled like some other world shows.”
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Flint to receive $1.5M federal grant to help cut down on gun violence

FLINT, MI — The city of Flint is set to receive a $1.5 million federal grant officials are hoping can be used to reduce crime. The $1.5 million grant, awarded to Flint through the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to create a community violence intervention program that is backed by local law enforcement, community leaders, hospitals, and public health experts, according to a news release issued by Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency

FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
