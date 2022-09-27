The Detroit Auto Show only had about half as many attendees as the event had pre-pandemic. Yet, organizers are “thrilled,” said show co-chairman Thad Szott. “What we pulled off here, I think we surprised a lot of people,” Szott said. “A lot of people around the globe did not think we would even have a show. With inventory shortages and the way that manufacturers go to market these days, a lot of people were saying it was going to be a total, total flop or it’s going to get canceled like some other world shows.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO