2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint; van full of packages stolen
DETROIT – An Amazon driver was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering packages in Detroit this week, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The incident was captured by a Detroit Police officer’s home doorbell camera Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, the report said. The driver, who was about to deliver a package to the home, frantically knocked on Cpl. Michael Fountain’s front door asking for help.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ATL Authentic Jamaican Jerk brings flavorful experience to Flint
FLINT, MI - Angela Thomas Lots was born and raised in Chicago. She moved to Flint five years ago with her husband, who worked at General Motors. Lots wanted to eat at a jerk chicken place in Flint, but her husband told her there weren’t any options. In Chicago,...
Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
See 54 photos from Swartz Creek hosting Linden in high school football
FLINT, MI -- Swartz Creek High School hosted Linden High School for a football game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Linden won with a final core of 23-7. Prior to this game, Swartz Creek had gone undefeated for five games. This game puts Linden one win away from playing for the Metro League Stripes Division championship.
Kitten saves family of 4 from deadly carbon monoxide poisoning
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI – A kitten named after a Norse god and Marvel Comics hero lived up to its name and became a real-life hero when it saved its family from deadly carbon monoxide, officials said. On Aug. 30, there was a power outage that affected the Stamper family’s...
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
Flint-area football highlights: Durand beats Gladstone in battle of unbeaten top 10 teams
FLINT – Durand remained unbeaten Friday and moved within one more victory of a showdown against perennial Flint-area power New Lothrop for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship. Charlie Rawlins rushed 17 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 28-24 victory over previously unbeaten Gladstone, which was ranked No....
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
People expected a ‘total flop.’ But Detroit Auto Show organizers are beaming.
The Detroit Auto Show only had about half as many attendees as the event had pre-pandemic. Yet, organizers are “thrilled,” said show co-chairman Thad Szott. “What we pulled off here, I think we surprised a lot of people,” Szott said. “A lot of people around the globe did not think we would even have a show. With inventory shortages and the way that manufacturers go to market these days, a lot of people were saying it was going to be a total, total flop or it’s going to get canceled like some other world shows.”
You may never see more Van Gogh originals together again and they’re in Michigan
DETROIT - This won’t be in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or even Paris. You can only see one of, if not the largest gatherings of Vincent van Gogh originals in history, in Michigan. The “Van Gogh in America” exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts was a...
Actual haunted Michigan theater turned into ghostly Halloween attraction
BIRMINGHAM, MI - Forget playing movies in October at this historic Michigan movie theater. Already said to be haunted, the Birmingham 8 has instead been turned into a haunted attraction leading up to Halloween. Emagine has teamed with Bluewater, a live event production company, to create the experience it calls...
Murder case against Flint rapper delayed as he remains in federal custody
FLINT, MI – The case of a Flint rapper charged with 16 felonies, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, has been delayed for the second time in a month because he remains in federal custody in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Clifton Eugene Terry, otherwise known as...
GM Heritage Center relocating to former CCA headquarters in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MI - General Motors announced it will move its GM Heritage Center from Sterling Heights to Grand Blanc Township where the company’s former Customer Care and Aftersales world headquarters was previously located. The CCA shut down its facility last year, affecting over 900 employees. GM stated...
Flint to receive $1.5M federal grant to help cut down on gun violence
FLINT, MI — The city of Flint is set to receive a $1.5 million federal grant officials are hoping can be used to reduce crime. The $1.5 million grant, awarded to Flint through the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to create a community violence intervention program that is backed by local law enforcement, community leaders, hospitals, and public health experts, according to a news release issued by Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.
Her last name is Van Gogh: Her thoughts on Michigan’s Van Gogh one-of-a-kind exhibit
DETROIT - She says she was thrilled to see it in person and that’s high praise coming from someone with the last name Van Gogh. The relative of the famous artist traveled to Michigan from Amsterdam to see this Vincent van Gogh exhibition for herself which you’ll only be able to see in Detroit.
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency
FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
It’s Gameday, Flint! Player of the Week winner, SVL South statistics, schedule
FLINT – It’s Week 6 of the high school football season and we’ve got plenty of info to take you up to kickoff tonight. There’s the Player of the Week winner, Saginaw Valley League South statistics and the schedule. Let’s get at it. Player of...
