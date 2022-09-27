Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Mortgage rates surge, closing in on 7%
(CNN) — Mortgage rates surged for the sixth week in a row, moving closer to 7%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.70% in the week ending September 29, up from 6.29% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That’s the highest level since July 2007. Mortgage rates have...
WISH-TV
After the Bell: inflation at Carmax; Apple stock falls; September Christmas trees; H&M returns
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carmax on Thursday had its worst day on the stock market in over 20 years. The stock value of Carmax fell 23%, missing its earnings expectations by quite a bit. The company’s net income is down 54% from a year ago. Bill Nash, the chief...
WISH-TV
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass. Hurricane Ian halts major ports, railroads in southeast. Major ports and railroads across the southeast have halted operations due to Hurricane Ian. Jacksonville, the largest container port in Florida and a primary trade gateway...
Comments / 0