WISH-TV

Mortgage rates surge, closing in on 7%

(CNN) — Mortgage rates surged for the sixth week in a row, moving closer to 7%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.70% in the week ending September 29, up from 6.29% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That’s the highest level since July 2007. Mortgage rates have...
Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass. Hurricane Ian halts major ports, railroads in southeast. Major ports and railroads across the southeast have halted operations due to Hurricane Ian. Jacksonville, the largest container port in Florida and a primary trade gateway...
