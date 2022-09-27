Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
CoinDesk
As Bank of England Intervenes, Druckenmiller Sees Crypto Renaissance
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. The Bank of England made huge news today when it intervened in the U.K. bond markets to prop up pension funds in the country that were in serious trouble due to recent volatility. On this episode, NLW explores how the markets reacted, and whether market breakages will force the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hand in a similar way. In comments, famed hedge funder Stanley Druckenmiller also explained why a crisis of faith in central banks could lead to a renaissance for cryptocurrencies.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’
On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
protocol.com
Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label
In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump's $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week - with hedge funds allowed to walk away when merger wasn't completed
The social media company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social is in danger of its $1 billion financing deal crumbling by next week. The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was agreed to by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, hits a crucial deadline on September 20.
Trump’s Truth Social merger partner changes address to a UPS store after investors pull $130 million
The company looking to take Trump Media and Technology Group public has changed its listed address to a UPS store in Miami, CNBC reports. Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) changed its address came with its regulatory filing on Friday disclosing its financing losses of $138.5 million of the $1 billion in financing it got from investors to fund Trump Media.
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investment company executive charged for allegedly withholding millions of dollars from clients
A man who ran two California-based investment companies and frequently appeared as a TV financial news analyst was charged Wednesday with securities fraud for allegedly bilking clients out of millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said. James Arthur McDonald Jr., 50, was charged with a single fraud count and could face...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
CoinDesk
Jack Mallers’ Crypto Payment Firm Strike Raises $80M
Strike, a Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider run by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, raised $80 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Ten31, according to a press release on Tuesday. Other participants included Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming and previous investors. The fresh...
Trump's Deadbeat SPAC Switches Address To A P.O. Box - From A WeWork Office Space In Miami
A SPAC set to take Donald Trump’s media company public has been linked to troubles with finances and difficulties finalizing its merger. A filing reveals the company changed its mailing address and it could provide a hint of financial troubles. What Happened: Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC announced a...
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried May Scoop Up Bankrupt Celsius' Assets: Report
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly eyeing a bid for the assets of the embattled crypto lending firm Celsius. Sam Bankman-Fried, helms crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, is considering buying the assets of the bankrupt lending firm Celsius, according to a Bloomberg report citing “a person familiar with his deal-making.”
decrypt.co
CFTC Sues Founder of Crypto Exchange Digitex for Pumping Token, Failing to Register
The commission alleges in the lawsuit that Digitex has "never been registered with the Commission in any capacity." The Commodities Futures Trading Commission has sued Adam Todd, the founder of crypto derivatives exchange Digitex, for allegedly running an illegal trading platform. The CFTC says Digitex has “never been registered with...
decrypt.co
ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool
Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
decrypt.co
Stablecoin Markets Shift as Binance Begins USDC Conversions
Binance will no longer support competing stablecoins, including USDC, on its exchange. USDC’s market cap is down 5% since the announcement. Binance conversions of Circle's USDC, Paxos's Pax Dollar, and TrueUSD to the exchange’s own stablecoin, Binance USD, have begun. And the effects on the stablecoin market are already being felt.
Comments / 0