ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

As Bank of England Intervenes, Druckenmiller Sees Crypto Renaissance

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. The Bank of England made huge news today when it intervened in the U.K. bond markets to prop up pension funds in the country that were in serious trouble due to recent volatility. On this episode, NLW explores how the markets reacted, and whether market breakages will force the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hand in a similar way. In comments, famed hedge funder Stanley Druckenmiller also explained why a crisis of faith in central banks could lead to a renaissance for cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’

On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
CURRENCIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
protocol.com

Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label

In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bankrupt Crypto Lender#Board Of Directors#Company#Defi
Daily Mail

Trump's $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week - with hedge funds allowed to walk away when merger wasn't completed

The social media company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social is in danger of its $1 billion financing deal crumbling by next week. The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was agreed to by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, hits a crucial deadline on September 20.
POTUS
Benzinga

A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinDesk

Jack Mallers’ Crypto Payment Firm Strike Raises $80M

Strike, a Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider run by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, raised $80 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Ten31, according to a press release on Tuesday. Other participants included Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming and previous investors. The fresh...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Sam Bankman-Fried May Scoop Up Bankrupt Celsius' Assets: Report

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly eyeing a bid for the assets of the embattled crypto lending firm Celsius. Sam Bankman-Fried, helms crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, is considering buying the assets of the bankrupt lending firm Celsius, according to a Bloomberg report citing “a person familiar with his deal-making.”
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

CFTC Sues Founder of Crypto Exchange Digitex for Pumping Token, Failing to Register

The commission alleges in the lawsuit that Digitex has "never been registered with the Commission in any capacity." The Commodities Futures Trading Commission has sued Adam Todd, the founder of crypto derivatives exchange Digitex, for allegedly running an illegal trading platform. The CFTC says Digitex has “never been registered with...
MIAMI, FL
decrypt.co

ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool

Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Stablecoin Markets Shift as Binance Begins USDC Conversions

Binance will no longer support competing stablecoins, including USDC, on its exchange. USDC’s market cap is down 5% since the announcement. Binance conversions of Circle's USDC, Paxos's Pax Dollar, and TrueUSD to the exchange’s own stablecoin, Binance USD, have begun. And the effects on the stablecoin market are already being felt.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy