AscellaHealth Earns Spot on Philadelphia Business Journal "Soaring 76" List of Fastest-Growing Companies

 5 days ago
BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--

AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, has ranked 31 st on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2022 “Soaring 76” list of fastest-growing companies in Greater Philadelphia as measured by revenue over a three-year period from 2019 through 2021. This is the Company’s third time making the list, with specialty pharmacy programs driving growth as employers and health plans are increasingly struggling to manage costs of specialty pharmacy medications.

“We are deeply gratified to rank in the ‘Soaring 76’ list and count this as an outstanding achievement for our team and a testament to their dedication and hard work,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “We owe our success to the relevant and timely value we provide to the market, supporting all specialty pharmacy and rare disease stakeholders with end-to-end solutions that improve medication access and optimize patient outcomes. To further serve this incredible growth trajectory, we have expanded our leadership team and staffing in our Berwyn-based headquarters, as well as globally.”

Every year, the Philadelphia Business Journal ranks the fastest-growing companies in the area based on Securities and Exchange Commission filings and honors recipients at an awards event where the ranking of each company is revealed.

The Soaring 76 final list looks at revenue growth over a three-year period from 2019-2021. Specifically, the final list rank came from averaging the percent change in revenue from 2019 to 2020, and the percent change from 2020 to 2021. In order to qualify, companies had to be headquartered within Greater Philadelphia; have no parent company and have generated at least $750,000 in revenue in 2020 and at least $2 million dollars in 2021.

“Increased revenues are indicative of marketplace confidence in our business model and growing service portfolio,” Belazi adds. “We are thrilled to be included among these successful, dynamic organizations in the region. This distinction belongs to the entire AscellaHealth team, which reflects deep bench strength and strategic industry expertise. They are truly innovators and their work yields measurable results to fulfill the unmet needs of our partners.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Healthcare & Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving patients, payers, life sciences manufacturers and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and personalized medical management services. A multiple Inc. 5000 winner and NASP 2022 Strategic Channel Partner of the Year award winner, AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Most recently, AscellaHealth has joined with its subsidiaries, Optime Care and Terebellum to form the AscellaHealth Family of Companies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

