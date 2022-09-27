Effective: 2022-10-02 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT MONDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT Monday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal flood and high risk of rip currents may continue into Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/02 PM 7.2 2.6 2.6 Moderate 03/02 AM 6.7 2.1 3.3 Minor 03/02 PM 7.6 3.0 2.9 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.3 1.7 2.8 Minor 04/03 PM 7.5 2.9 2.8 Moderate Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/01 PM 4.9 2.4 2.1 Moderate 03/02 AM 4.8 2.3 2.8 Moderate 03/02 PM 5.3 2.8 2.5 Moderate 04/03 AM 4.6 2.1 2.5 Moderate 04/04 PM 5.1 2.6 2.3 Moderate

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO