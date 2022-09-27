Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Tooele and Rush Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Tooele County through 445 PM MDT At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Clive, or 24 miles west of Grantsville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Delle. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 49 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and crested on Saturday at around 64.2 feet. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 64.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Sunday was 64.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 63.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.0 Sun 8 am 63.8 MSG MSG MSG MSG
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 07:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon today to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycle Monday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 4.2 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 03/02 AM 4.8 2.3 2.7 1 MINOR 03/02 PM 5.2 2.7 2.6 1 MODERATE 04/02 AM 4.7 2.2 2.7 1 MINOR 04/03 PM 4.8 2.3 2.2 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.6 2.1 2.3 1 MINOR
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until noon EDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal flooding may linger into Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/03 PM 7.8 2.1 2.5 Moderate 03/04 AM 7.2 1.5 3.3 Minor 03/04 PM 8.4 2.7 3.1 Moderate 04/05 AM 6.7 1.0 2.7 Minor 04/06 PM 8.2 2.5 2.9 Moderate
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT MONDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT Monday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal flood and high risk of rip currents may continue into Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/02 PM 7.2 2.6 2.6 Moderate 03/02 AM 6.7 2.1 3.3 Minor 03/02 PM 7.6 3.0 2.9 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.3 1.7 2.8 Minor 04/03 PM 7.5 2.9 2.8 Moderate Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/01 PM 4.9 2.4 2.1 Moderate 03/02 AM 4.8 2.3 2.8 Moderate 03/02 PM 5.3 2.8 2.5 Moderate 04/03 AM 4.6 2.1 2.5 Moderate 04/04 PM 5.1 2.6 2.3 Moderate
High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Inland Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Inland Sussex COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cape May. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal flooding may linger into Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/03 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 03/03 AM 7.4 2.8 3.8 Moderate 03/03 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 04/04 AM 6.8 2.2 3.2 Minor 04/04 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/02 PM 6.8 2.8 2.3 Moderate 03/02 AM 6.5 2.5 3.2 Moderate 03/03 PM 7.2 3.2 2.7 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.0 2.0 2.7 Minor 04/04 PM 7.1 3.1 2.6 Moderate Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/02 PM 7.7 2.6 2.4 Moderate 03/02 AM 7.2 2.1 3.4 Moderate 03/03 PM 8.1 3.0 2.9 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.7 1.6 2.9 Minor 04/04 PM 8.1 3.0 2.8 Moderate
Freeze Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Advisory issued for Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northumberland, Lancaster, Gloucester, Middlesex and Mathews Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic, Cumberland, Southeastern Burlington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atlantic; Cumberland; Southeastern Burlington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor remains close to Record Flood Stage. The river is expected remain near crest through the weekend and through early next week. Levels will then very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage past midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 4.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain in Major Flood (4.5 to 4.6 feet) and just below Record Flood (4.62 feet) into next week. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.6 Sun 9 am 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4
High Wind Warning issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens This product covers the western Carolinas and NE Georgia **THIS UPDATE CANCELS TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR IAN FOR THE GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG AREA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Union NC, and York * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 80 miles east of Charlotte NC - 35.3N 79.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North or 350 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Ian has continued to weaken and will continue to do so overnight. Winds and gusts are currently below tropical storm levels in the GSP area, and will continue to decline. A wind advisory remains in effect until 8am, primarily for higher elevations along the TN state line. Additional rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch are anticipated overnight, primarily between I77 and GSP; before rain largely ends in the early morning hours. A few flood advisories may be needed overnight in the NC Foothills. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: A limited thread for localized flooding will continue through the early morning hours, primarily in the foothills of Western North Carolina. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg SC regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM Monday to 6 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycles Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 5.1 1.4 1.0 3 NONE 03/02 AM 5.0 1.3 2.0 3-4 NONE 03/02 PM 7.5 3.8 3.5 7-9 MAJOR 04/02 AM 7.0 3.3 4.1 10 MAJOR 04/03 PM 6.9 3.2 2.9 8-9 MAJOR 05/04 AM 6.2 2.5 3.0 7 MODERATE
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon today to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycle Monday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 PM 4.2 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 03/02 AM 4.8 2.3 2.7 1 MINOR 03/02 PM 5.2 2.7 2.6 1 MODERATE 04/02 AM 4.7 2.2 2.7 1 MINOR 04/03 PM 4.8 2.3 2.2 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.6 2.1 2.3 1 MINOR
Frost Advisory issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, and Central Washington Counties. Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties inland from the immediate coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
High Surf Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT MONDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT Monday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal flood and high risk of rip currents may continue into Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/03 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 03/03 AM 7.4 2.8 3.8 Moderate 03/03 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 04/04 AM 6.8 2.2 3.2 Minor 04/04 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bronx, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread minor flooding of vulnerable areas is expected near the waterfront and shoreline, including roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront. Road closures are likely, and vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/05 AM 8.1/ 8.6 0.2/ 0.7 1.1/ 1.6 2 NONE 02/05 PM 10.2/10.7 2.2/ 2.7 2.2/ 2.7 2 MINOR 03/06 AM 9.3/ 9.8 1.4/ 1.9 2.3/ 2.8 2 MINOR 03/06 PM 9.4/ 9.9 1.5/ 2.0 1.8/ 2.2 2 MINOR BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/05 AM 7.4/ 7.9 0.1/ 0.6 0.9/ 1.4 1 NONE 02/05 PM 9.4/ 9.9 2.1/ 2.6 2.1/ 2.6 1 MINOR 03/05 AM 8.4/ 8.9 1.1/ 1.6 2.2/ 2.7 1 NONE 03/06 PM 8.8/ 9.3 1.5/ 2.0 1.6/ 2.0 1 MINOR HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 4.7/ 5.2 0.8/ 1.3 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE 03/04 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.7/ 1.1 1.6/ 2.0 0 NONE 03/04 PM 5.4/ 5.9 1.4/ 1.9 1.6/ 2.0 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 AM 8.3/ 8.8 0.5/ 1.0 1.3/ 1.8 1-2 NONE 02/05 PM 10.8/11.3 3.0/ 3.5 2.7/ 3.2 2 MODERATE 03/05 AM 9.6/10.1 1.8/ 2.2 2.7/ 3.2 2 NONE 03/06 PM 9.7/10.2 1.9/ 2.3 2.0/ 2.5 2 NONE FLAX POND AT OLD FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.2 FT, MODERATE 10.2 FT, MAJOR 12.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 AM 7.3/ 7.8 0.0/ 0.5 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE 02/04 PM 9.2/ 9.7 1.9/ 2.3 2.2/ 2.7 3 MINOR 03/05 AM 8.6/ 9.1 1.3/ 1.8 2.3/ 2.8 3 NONE 03/06 PM 8.8/ 9.3 1.5/ 2.0 1.6/ 2.0 2 NONE WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 AM 8.9/ 9.4 1.0/ 1.5 1.6/ 2.0 2 NONE 02/05 PM 11.2/11.7 3.2/ 3.7 3.0/ 3.5 2 MODERATE 03/05 AM 10.1/10.6 2.2/ 2.7 3.1/ 3.6 2 MINOR 03/06 PM 10.3/10.8 2.3/ 2.8 2.3/ 2.8 2 MINOR
