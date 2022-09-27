ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup

Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday

Carpenter (foot) took batting practice on the field and hit in the cage Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Carpenter has been working on weight-bearing activities on his fractured foot recently and hasn't had any issues. It's still possible that the 36-year-old rejoins the Yankees for their upcoming series against the Rangers to close out the regular season, but manager Aaron Boone also hinted Friday that Carpenter could ultimately head to Somerset to take live at-bats ahead of postseason play. Regardless of whether Carpenter is back in action during the final series of the regular season, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix for a postseason return.
Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday

Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Remains on bench Friday

Aquino isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs. Aquino has gone just 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. TJ Friedl will shift to right field while Jake Fraley starts in left.
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Season over

Marte (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday. He was originally listed as part of Friday's lineup, so it's unclear what the exact injury is, but Marte hasn't been 100 percent healthy for much of the season. Buddy Kennedy, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could get some opportunities over the final days of the season.
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors

Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup

Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench

O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Remains on bench

Bethancourt will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Bethancourt's consecutive days off immediately follow a stretch in which he started three straight games and seven out of 10. Francisco Mejia remains the starter behind the plate Saturday.
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Retreats to bench Thursday

McMahon isn't starting Thursday against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. McMahon is getting a day off after he went 3-for-18 with two solo homers, three runs and nine strikeouts over the last four games. Alan Trejo will take over at the hot corner and bat second.
Angels' Matt Duffy: Not in Friday's lineup

Duffy isn't starting Friday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Duffy started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner and leads off.
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Looking at normal offseason

Velazquez is doing well after undergoing knee surgery Sept. 13, and he's expected to have a normal offseason, per MLB.com. Velazquez tore the meniscus in his right knee during a game Sept. 13 and had surgery four days later. That went well according to Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad, and Velazquez should be able to have a normal offseason routine in preparation for spring training. The fifth-year pro impressed with his defense this year but slashed a meager .196/.236/.304 over 349 plate appearances, contributing nine home runs, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases.
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench

Crawford will sit Saturday against Arizona, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The Giants are all but officially eliminated from postseason contention, though the 35-year-old shortstop still finds himself playing a heavy role, starting nine straight games prior to Saturday's contest. Thairo Estrada will take his spot this time around.
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting nightcap

Realmuto isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals. Realmuto started behind the dish during Friday's matinee and went 2-for-5 with a double, three stolen bases, an RBI and two strikeouts. The 31-year-old now has 21 steals in 2022, making him the second catcher in MLB history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Garrett Stubbs will take his place behind the dish and bat ninth during the second game of the twin bill.
Astros' Josh James: Undergoes surgery

James underwent surgery on his flexor tendon this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. James has spent the last several months recovering from a lat strain and suffered a setback during his rehab assignment in mid-September due to forearm discomfort. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be ready for spring training in 2023 following his procedure.
Dodgers' James Outman: Finishes season with flourish

In his final 16 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Outman slashed .313/.405/.672 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base. Outman's strong finish put the finishing touches on a breakthrough campaign during which he slashed .294/.392/.586 with 31 homers, 106 RBI, 101 runs and 13 stolen bases over 125 contests between Double-A and Triple-A. Among the highlights was a four-game stretch in late August during which the 25-year-old twice hit for the cycle. Of course, Outman's greatest achievement this season was getting his first major-league callup -- he impressed during his time with the big-league club, slashing .462/.563/.846 with a home run and three RBI over 16 plate appearances (albeit with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate). Outman's excellent season has created the possibility that he could play a significant role on the major-league team as soon as next season.
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Saturday

Kiner-Falefa isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles. Kiner-Falefa is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base during Friday's loss to Baltimore. Oswald Peraza will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
