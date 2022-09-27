Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday
Carpenter (foot) took batting practice on the field and hit in the cage Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Carpenter has been working on weight-bearing activities on his fractured foot recently and hasn't had any issues. It's still possible that the 36-year-old rejoins the Yankees for their upcoming series against the Rangers to close out the regular season, but manager Aaron Boone also hinted Friday that Carpenter could ultimately head to Somerset to take live at-bats ahead of postseason play. Regardless of whether Carpenter is back in action during the final series of the regular season, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix for a postseason return.
CBS Sports
Yankees lose relievers Zack Britton, Clay Holmes to arm injuries as regular season winds down
New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton exited Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, his former team, with left arm fatigue, the Yankees announced. He was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday, ending his season. "He's doing pretty well, actually," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday (video link). "We are...
CBS Sports
Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday
Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Remains on bench Friday
Aquino isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs. Aquino has gone just 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. TJ Friedl will shift to right field while Jake Fraley starts in left.
CBS Sports
Astros might move on from GM Jim Click if bounced from playoffs early, per report
The Houston Astros are currently 102-54 remain in the midst of the Golden Era of Astros baseball. Usually, in situations such as this one, shaking up the front office is one of the last points of discussion surrounding the team. It seems there's at least a little smoke, though. General...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Season over
Marte (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday. He was originally listed as part of Friday's lineup, so it's unclear what the exact injury is, but Marte hasn't been 100 percent healthy for much of the season. Buddy Kennedy, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could get some opportunities over the final days of the season.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors
Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariners promote Justin Hollander to EVP and GM of baseball ops
The Seattle Mariners promoted Justin Hollander to executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations on Sunday. Hollander will
CBS Sports
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup
Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench
O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Remains on bench
Bethancourt will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Bethancourt's consecutive days off immediately follow a stretch in which he started three straight games and seven out of 10. Francisco Mejia remains the starter behind the plate Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Retreats to bench Thursday
McMahon isn't starting Thursday against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. McMahon is getting a day off after he went 3-for-18 with two solo homers, three runs and nine strikeouts over the last four games. Alan Trejo will take over at the hot corner and bat second.
CBS Sports
Angels' Matt Duffy: Not in Friday's lineup
Duffy isn't starting Friday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Duffy started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner and leads off.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Looking at normal offseason
Velazquez is doing well after undergoing knee surgery Sept. 13, and he's expected to have a normal offseason, per MLB.com. Velazquez tore the meniscus in his right knee during a game Sept. 13 and had surgery four days later. That went well according to Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad, and Velazquez should be able to have a normal offseason routine in preparation for spring training. The fifth-year pro impressed with his defense this year but slashed a meager .196/.236/.304 over 349 plate appearances, contributing nine home runs, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench
Crawford will sit Saturday against Arizona, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The Giants are all but officially eliminated from postseason contention, though the 35-year-old shortstop still finds himself playing a heavy role, starting nine straight games prior to Saturday's contest. Thairo Estrada will take his spot this time around.
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting nightcap
Realmuto isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals. Realmuto started behind the dish during Friday's matinee and went 2-for-5 with a double, three stolen bases, an RBI and two strikeouts. The 31-year-old now has 21 steals in 2022, making him the second catcher in MLB history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Garrett Stubbs will take his place behind the dish and bat ninth during the second game of the twin bill.
CBS Sports
Astros' Josh James: Undergoes surgery
James underwent surgery on his flexor tendon this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. James has spent the last several months recovering from a lat strain and suffered a setback during his rehab assignment in mid-September due to forearm discomfort. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be ready for spring training in 2023 following his procedure.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' James Outman: Finishes season with flourish
In his final 16 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Outman slashed .313/.405/.672 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base. Outman's strong finish put the finishing touches on a breakthrough campaign during which he slashed .294/.392/.586 with 31 homers, 106 RBI, 101 runs and 13 stolen bases over 125 contests between Double-A and Triple-A. Among the highlights was a four-game stretch in late August during which the 25-year-old twice hit for the cycle. Of course, Outman's greatest achievement this season was getting his first major-league callup -- he impressed during his time with the big-league club, slashing .462/.563/.846 with a home run and three RBI over 16 plate appearances (albeit with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate). Outman's excellent season has created the possibility that he could play a significant role on the major-league team as soon as next season.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Saturday
Kiner-Falefa isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles. Kiner-Falefa is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base during Friday's loss to Baltimore. Oswald Peraza will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
Comments / 0