DoJ pushes back on Trump’s claims it planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago

By Gloria Oladipo
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Donald Trump<br>FILE - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla. on Dec. 24, 2017. New York's attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP

The Department of Justice has pushed back on the unsubstantiated claims from Donald Trump that the agency planted evidence during its search of Mar-a-Lago, submitting a slightly amended list of seized materials and an affidavit that the list reflects what was taken during the 8 August search.

The FBI submitted a first version of the inventory list several weeks ago. It only had one business day to compile the first list but had more time to submit the most recent version, reported CNN .

The agency also said that, in the updated version, it filtered out potentially privileged items.

“I am not aware of any documents or materials seized from the Premises on that date by the FBI that are not reflected in the Revised Detailed Property Inventory … other than materials that the Privilege Review Team has not provided to the Case Team,” wrote an FBI agent in the affidavit.

The unnamed agent noted that changes between the two versions were “minor”.

Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed to review the documents case, requested that the FBI submit an inventory to provide a “full and accurate” picture of what was obtained in the search.

Dearie’s request came after Trump and several allies claimed, without evidence, that the FBI planted items during its search of the Florida mansion.

Dearie has given Trump’s lawyers until Friday to provide any evidence to back up the accusation that the agency is “incorrectly describing” any materials. “This submission shall be Plaintiff’s final opportunity to raise any factual dispute as to the completeness and accuracy of the Detailed Property Inventory,” Dearie wrote.

Kathryn Crane
5d ago

I don't think Trump's man enough to ever accept he's the one responsible for anything he's ever got caught doing. Trump's delusion is always someone else's fault. Mental condition for sure!

Dp78
5d ago

Dear Republicans,The FBI & DOJ aren’t “targeting conservatives”.They’re targeting criminals.I understand why that’s confusing for you as the distinction is blurry.But it’s nonetheless true.

Wade Boyd
5d ago

The key is that Trump’s claim is unsubstantiated. Like so many of QMAGA’s claims he’s made since 2016. Trump made over 30,000 unsubstantiated claims while serving as president of the United States and hasn’t slowed down one bit since being evicted from the White House.

