Montana State

Outrage as Montana hunter poses with dog she killed after mistaking it for wolf

By Erum Salam
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Strangers pointed out that Barnes had killed a husky, not a wolf pup. Photograph: Frank Franklin II/AP

In a horrifying and tragic turn of events, a Montana hunter has shot and killed a Siberian husky she believed was a wolf and sparked an online tirade of outrage after posing with a photo of the skinned dog.

Thousands of people condemned Amber Rose Barnes, 36, after she proudly posted about the kill on Facebook, along with graphic photos of the deceased husky which she at the time thought was a wolf pup.

Her post read: “So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear. However, I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup,” she wrote. “2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup.”

It was after she posted to social media that she discovered her error, when furious strangers quickly pointed out she had actually killed a dog, not a wolf. Some commenters demanded her hunting license be revoked.

In a statement, the local sheriff’s office in Flathead county confirmed the animal Barnes killed was one of 11 husky and shepherd mixes that had been abandoned in forested land in nearby Doris Creek.

“The parties were able to pick up 11 dogs which were turned over to Animal Control and taken to the animal shelter. Animal Control later located several other dogs in the Doris Creek area which were also taken to the animal shelter. Several of the dogs have tested positive for parvovirus and are currently being evaluated. We are looking to identify the person or persons who left the dogs in the area of Doris Creek,” the sheriff’s office said.

“During this investigation, we were advised through Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks that one of the dogs may have been shot. The person who is believed to have shot the dog has been identified. The case is under investigation.”

Despite the public dressing down, Barnes defended herself. In a Facebook post after the realization, she wrote: “Yes I made a mistake because I did think it was a hybrid wolf pup … yes I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me!”

No charges have been filed so far.

Comments / 124

Janel Frantz
4d ago

if you can't tell the difference between a dog and a Wolf or Wolf pup the by God YOU HAVE NO BUSINESS HUNTING A DAMN THING!!!!!!There is absolutely NO Justification you could give nor is there anyway to justify defending your F_ offed actions !!!! PERIOD,you have no business hunting with someone let alone unattended,you don't deserve to have hunting privileges in ANY STATE!!!!!!!!!

Reply(5)
58
Bob Short
5d ago

Thought she was being attacked! Sounds like a BS excuse to justify the killing! If you don’t know what you’re shooting, don’t hunt!

Reply(5)
48
Gaynor V. Henry
4d ago

If you can’t tell the difference between a Husky and a wolf, you shouldn’t be hunting. And what kind of seriously sick individual poses with a SKINNED carcass??? What a horrid excuse for a human.

Reply(1)
38
