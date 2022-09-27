ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel retires aged 35

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9FST_0iC9yTru00

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from football, aged 35.

The two-time Premier League winner has brought down the curtain on an 18-year senior career that included 11 years at Stamford Bridge.

The Nigeria midfielder’s final club was Kuwait SC, following spells at Middlesbrough and Stoke.

“There is a saying that ‘all good things must come to an end’, and for my professional football career, that day is today,” said Mikel on Instagram.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.

“All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans. You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.”

Mikel was part of Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League triumph, while also claiming three FA Cups, the Europa League and the League Cup during his time in west London.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erling Haaland’s goalscoring record for Man City is ‘scary’, Pep Guardiola admits after United thrashing

Pep Guardiola said it is “scary” how many goals Erling Haaland is scoring after the Manchester City forward became the first player ever to get three hat-tricks in as many Premier League home matches to inspire his side to a 6-3 win over Manchester United.Haaland also got two assists and Guardiola was pleased a finisher is getting involved more in the rest of the game, rather than just restricting himself to the penalty box.The Norwegian now has 14 goals in eight league games, but while Guardiola said he did not deserve the credit for the forward’s scoring spree in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.Villa will be looking to build upon their last result, a 1-0 home win against Southampton that alleviated some of the pressure on coach Steven Gerrard, whose side still sit in 14th place in the table. A victory for Villa here would see them leapfrog opponents Leeds and also Bournemouth, while a heavy scoreline in their favour could even take them ahead of Gerrard’s old club Liverpool, who stumbled again yesterday (Saturday 1 October) with a 3-3 draw against Brighton.Meanwhile, home side Leeds have also claimed just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

A hat-trick of hat-tricks: Erling Haaland’s record-breaking goal rush for Man City

Erling Haaland became the first man in Premier League history to score hat-tricks in three successive home games when he completed a derby day treble against Manchester United.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the £51million summer signing’s goal rush at the Etihad Stadium.Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 2, August 27.@ErlingHaaland's first City hat-trick! 💫#ManCity pic.twitter.com/vZQKnkITzU— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 27, 2022Haaland’s purple patch began when, having already scored three goals in his first three league games in England’s top flight, he doubled his tally on a single afternoon. Having seen Bernardo Silva drag City back into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’

Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Obi Mikel
The Independent

Erik ten Hag must overcome recent history as flimsy Man United rebuild exposed by Erling Haaland

They have all tried to emulate Sir Alex Ferguson, but David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick never quite managed it. Until Erik ten Hag did. Not, admittedly, by winning two Champions Leagues and 13 Premier Leagues, but by reviving memories of the worst result of Ferguson’s 1500-game reign. His Manchester United, like Ferguson’s, conceded six goals in a Manchester derby.Go back to 2011 and there was a palpable sense of shock at the scoreline. Now? Mild surprise, perhaps.Manchester United had won their four previous games. They had claimed the scalps of Liverpool and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ruthless Erling Haaland helps Man City destroy Man United in the derby

When Pep Guardiola arrived in the Premier League, there was still something of a power struggle in this city. It was tilting in Manchester City’s favour, no doubt, but not decisively. Seven years, four league titles and a slew of broken records later, the most damning thing about derby day destructions like these for Manchester United is that they do not come as much of a surprise any more and, if anything, they are all the more predictable now that their rivals have a player like Erling Haaland.Haaland’s third consecutive hat-trick in home league games – the first player in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Result, final score and reaction as Erling Haaland scores another hat-trick

Fresh off the back of winning the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag takes his team to the Etihad Stadium for his first ever Manchester derby this afternoon.Manchester City started the gameweek in second place, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, but following the Gunners victory yesterday Pep Guardiola’s men will need to pick up three points just to maintain the pace with the London club. Luckily for City fans, Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently swept past Wolves with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden hit hat-tricks as Man City rout Man Utd

The phenomenal Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as Manchester City thrashed rivals Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.Haaland’s treble, remarkably his third in successive home Premier League games, took his tally since joining the champions in the summer to 17 in just 11 appearances in all competitions.Foden also had a huge hand in a rampant City display which evoked memories of their famous 6-1 derby demolition of United at Old Trafford in 2011.Foden began the rout after just eight minutes and United were a distinct second best thereafter, although Antony pulled one back and Anthony Martial...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Europa League
The Independent

Man City vs Man Utd player ratings: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden run riot in derby day thrashing

Manchester City thrashed local rivals Manchester United in the derby on Sunday, triumphing 6-3 in the Premier League thanks in huge part to Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.The onslaught started almost immediately and the visitors had to make three blocks inside their six-yard box in the first five minutes, but even so it wasn’t long before the breakthrough came - Foden curling home inside the near post after Bernardo Silva’s low cross.It was relentless from the hosts and Erling Haaland scored twice and four minutes before teeing up Foden for a second too, all before the half-time whistle.Antony curled in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

One of the biggest games in world football will play out at the Etihad Stadium today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester United make the short trip across town to face Manchester City.City enter this fixture in second place in the Premier League, behind Arsenal by four points with a game in hand, and Pep Guardiola’s defending champions remain favourites to take the title. FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueBut United, sixth in the table ahead of this derby, have overcome an abysmal start to the season to find form...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz

Every Friday our chief football writer Miguel Delaney sends out his Reading the Game newsletter, packed full with all the latest football news, anaylsis and insight from behind the scenes of the game. The free newsletter also includes a quiz which Miguel painstakingly compiles each week to ensure it is as testing as he can make it.Answers to these quizzes are now being housed here in this article, so please make sure you bookmark this page and - if you aren’t already - then most importantly please sign up to the newsletter for free by clicking here.The answers will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham captain Declan Rice believes Gianluca Scamacca will score more stunners

Declan Rice has backed Gianluca Scamacca to add to his growing catalogue of spectacular goals for West Ham United.Italy striker Scamacca struck a superb half-volley from 20 yards to open the scoring for the Hammers in their 2-0 home win over Wolves on Saturday evening – the strike marking his first Premier League goal.The £30million summer signing also struck a wonder goal against Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League last month. Yet Scamacca’s crackers have come as no surprise to Hammers captain Rice.“He has probably scored about 20 worldies since he’s been here, and I’ve just gone, ‘Wow, he can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy