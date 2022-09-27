Read full article on original website
Fall colors "settling in" across Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--The fall landscape is slowly but surely settling in. Amy Barrett with Explore Minnesota says two years ago, the whole top half of the state had already reached peak color and parts of it were past peak. But this year the color change is “significantly slower” and Barrett says there’s nowhere in the state that has gotten to peak color yet. Leaves in the northern half of the state are between 25 and 50-percent peak color.
Rural "rush hour" underway in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line
BELLEVILLE — Anglers may find their favorite destination in Illinois, according to a recent listing that ranked the state as one of the best spots for fishing in the nation. Lawn Love released its 2022's Best and Worst States for Fishing Sept. 21, and Illinois secured a 12th place ranking due to affordability, number of catfish fishing clubs and other reasons.
Weekly state high school football rankings
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. Others receiving votes: None. CLASS 5A. 1. Mankato West (8) 4-0 89. 2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 4-0 79. 3. Elk River 4-0 71. 4. Mahtomedi 4-0...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker tops list of 10 largest donors to Minnesota candidates, PACs
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $95.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.4 million, or 10 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates...
Rep. Brandtjen questions Elections Commission’s new Elections 101 lessons
(The Center Square) – One of the Republican lawmakers in Madison who continues to have questions for the Wisconsin Elections Commission isn’t impressed with the Commission’ new lessons for kids. The Elections Commission this week launched what it’s calling Election 101 lessons for high schoolers across Wisconsin....
North Dakota committee calls for investigation into attorney general cost overruns
(The Center Square) - A legislative management committee recommended an investigation into North Dakota's state attorney general's office Tuesday after an audit team raised questions over financials and deleted emails pertaining to a building lease. The lease under question was implemented during the tenure of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,...
State health officials warn of possible measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN)--State health officials say there’s potential for a measles outbreak in Minnesota and are asking parents to make sure their children are vaccinated. The 13 cases in June are well over the annual average, and Department of Health Epidemiologist Supervisor Cynthia Kenyon says measles can be severe. She says it’s concerning that close to half of the 13 patients are hospitalized. Most of the cases are in the Twin Cities and came from travel to countries where measles is common.
When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud?
Gov. Tim Walz reacts to the state budget forecast on Dec. 7, 2021. Photo by Ricardo Lopez/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz knew about suspicious activity in a federal child food aid program — now the subject of a massive federal law enforcement dragnet — around the same time the state Department of Education raised concerns about the nonprofit organization to federal officials, his office told the Reformer Thursday.
