Tom Brady sends subtle message to team after first loss of the season

Brady used his post-game presser to send a message to the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have yet to show any glimpse of the team they have been the past two seasons. The defense has played up to par, but it’s the offense that has been sputtering early in the 2023 season.

On Sunday, the offense once again was only able to muster a single touchdown on the day, eventually losing to the Green Bay Packers 14-12 after failing on a two-point attempt at the end of regulation.

Blame could be placed on a number of things - from missing so many weapons on the outside to new head coach Todd Bowles - however, once fully healthy this offense should flow much better. The thing is, it’s not at the moment.

Tom Brady is used to having an offense that is consistently moving the ball down the field and based on his post-game comments he wants to let everyone, including his teammates, to know that things aren’t going well and need to improve.

“Just too many mistakes,” Brady said. “It looked to me [like] we had a chance to make a lot of plays and we didn’t. … Some of the guys did a great job with their opportunities, and we just gotta keep doing it.”

“So, we’re 2-1, there’s a lot of football left. We’ll keep working at it. It doesn’t get easier next week going up against the Chiefs. But no one feels sorry for us, nor should we. We just have to go back to work.”

Ultimately Brady is right, there were too many mistakes. There were plenty of opportunities or drives that looked promising but were halted by turnovers or penalties. This is a theme the Bucs will look to correct moving forward.

Bad execution and mistakes have made life hard for the offense as their 17 ppg average ranks just 25th in the league. Luckily the defense has been able to keep the Buccaneers in games, but if this squad wants to contend for another Super Bowl the offense has to improve. Tom Brady knows it and hopefully, his comments resonate with everyone in the locker room.

