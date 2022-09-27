71-year-old dies after being hit by two trucks. Now, a man is arrested, NC cops say

A man is accused of running over another man and fleeing the scene, North Carolina police say.

Pernell Winston Fulton, a 60-year-old from Greensboro, was charged with felony hit-and-run Sept. 26 after he hit a 71-year-old pedestrian and fled the scene, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The pedestrian, John Wayne Rankin, was crossing South Elm-Eugene Street near West Meadowview Road on Thursday, Sept. 15, around 6 a.m. when he was struck by a 2022 Ram 1500 pickup truck, police say. The truck was traveling in the left lane as Rankin attempted to cross east to west outside of a marked crosswalk.

After Rankin was hit, he remained on the ground in the road. That’s when Fulton, driving a 2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck owned by the City of Greensboro in the left lane, ran over Rankin, according to police. Rankin died as a result of his injuries.

Fulton did not remain at the scene, police say.

It is unclear why he was driving a city-owned vehicle. The police department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for clarification.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Greensboro is about 80 miles west of Raleigh.

