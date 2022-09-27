ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Voices: After the Taylor Hawkins memorial concert, big decisions lie ahead for Dave Grohl

By Ollie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQ3f2_0iC9x4AR00

Today marks the conclusion to another chapter in the life and career of one of the most celebrated musicians of our time – Dave Grohl .

At 3am UK time, Grohl will march out in front of tens of thousands of Foo Fighters fans in Los Angeles alongside an army of musical legends to celebrate the life of his late drummer, Taylor Hawkins . This signals yet another crossroads in a life already marked and defined by them. But what’s next for Grohl?

The death of his drummer and best friend has left many questioning where on earth he goes from here: would it cross his mind to stop altogether? Could he pull a Queen and add a touring bandmate to the Foo Fighters? Does he go solo, or even form a ridiculous supergroup with any combination of his marvellously talented friends?

None of us know for sure, but one absolute certainty – and sincere hope – in my mind is that Grohl will never be done with music. For while there were clearly many tender moments and plenty of tears at the first of the two tribute concerts to Hawkins, held at Wembley, there was also pure, unfiltered joy etched all over his face for much of the evening, as he masterfully worked his way from instrument to instrument despite the chaos of a line-up change in (quite literally) every other song.

Grohl has experienced this kind of grief before, half a lifetime ago. He has spoken of the loss of his childhood best friend, Jimmy Swanson, in 2008. And when his bandmate Kurt Cobain passed away in 2004, Grohl admitted to “not being able to listen to music” for a time – let alone make it. Eventually, he bounced back from that “dark place” to release his Foo Fighters debut, a self-titled album in which he played every instrument.

Hawkins and Grohl were clearly the very best of friends, frequently describing each other as “brothers”. Grohl even wrote in his book: “I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight”.

It is impressive, given so many heartaches, losses and setbacks, that Grohl has been able to produce what he has for his fans. It is for this simple reason that I believe he will continue. His love of music and the desire to share his art is stark. One needs only to look at his reaction to Taylors death: he has put on two monumental gigs in iconic stadiums in just over six months in order to celebrate and share his grief with the world.

The Wembley show should prove to any doubters that Grohl can do pretty much whatever he wants, with whoever he wants, playing whatever instrument tickles his fancy. Given his versatility, drive and the respect he commands from the industry, nothing is out of the question. Could he go down the solo route? Maybe, but it just doesn’t seem very Dave Grohl. He seems to love the band life; touring with pals and sharing those experiences together – who wouldn’t want that? Time will tell.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Whatever comes next, we shouldn’t underestimate Grohl in any capacity – this man is rock ‘n’ roll. Nothing is off the table. He reinvented himself in a wholly unpredictable way after Nirvana, when most had consigned him to the history books. Could he do it again? I wouldn’t bet against it. Whatever his next steps in music are, his fans will be behind him. He could be playing a banjo and singing Disney songs out of tune – I’d still fork out to go and see it.

For now, fans like me will have to content ourselves with what we saw at Wembley – and what we will see at the Kia Forum tonight: Dave Grohl and the Foos playing their favourite songs with a host of superstar musicians. It has already been proven that such big events can be organised in just a few months, so we can only hope that something like this might become a little more regular.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrag.com

Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute

It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Q 105.7

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
MUSIC
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Dave Grohl
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concert#Art#Foo Fighters#Wembley
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

867K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy