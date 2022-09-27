ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Pop-up chaos moves to Wildwood, leaves Ocean City in dust

The consensus among many people in Ocean City is that this past weekend – traditionally known for an invasion of tuner car enthusiasts who take over the resort – was relatively quiet, but for the people in Wildwood, New Jersey, it was the complete opposite. The notorious rally...
Do the Wildwoods in October

As the leaves start turning, you should be visiting the Wildwoods for autumn fun:. October 8 – Crest Best Run Fest – The 5th annual Crest Best Run Fest, presented by Inspira Health, is a world class running event almost entirely in the borough of Wildwood Crest, the home of DelMoSports! This event features 5 races over 2 days for runners seeking the ultimate experience and swag. For more information call 609-849-8908 or visit DelmoSports.com.
Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded

BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally

More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
