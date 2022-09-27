Read full article on original website
Related
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Endangered 39-year-old Man
Have you seen 39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City?. That's the question officials in the World's Play Ground are asking as his family has not heard from him since this past Monday, September 26th. Farley, who is considered "endangered" by authorities, is described as a Caucasian male, 6' tall, weighing...
New charges for driver in Wildwood, NJ crash that killed 2, prosecutors say
WILDWOOD — The Pittsburgh man accused of killing two people in a crash at Saturday night's pop-up car rally is facing new, upgraded charges. Gerald White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity that struck a Honda Civic and then multiple pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic Avenues, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.
Man, 31, still hospitalized after car hits golf cart at Wildwood H2oi car rally
A 31-year-old New Jersey man remains hospitalized nearly a week after a car crashed into the golf cart he was riding in during the chaotic H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood, his family’s attorney said Friday. The man was riding in a registered low-speed golf cart with his girlfriend and...
Ocean City Today
Pop-up chaos moves to Wildwood, leaves Ocean City in dust
The consensus among many people in Ocean City is that this past weekend – traditionally known for an invasion of tuner car enthusiasts who take over the resort – was relatively quiet, but for the people in Wildwood, New Jersey, it was the complete opposite. The notorious rally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murphy calls deadly Wildwood car rally an ‘awful tragedy,’ says officials will review what happened
In his first public comments on the deadly event, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday it’s an “awful tragedy” that two people died and two others were injured during a pop-up car rally that caused chaos in Wildwood this past weekend. The governor also said officials will examine...
delcoculturevultures.com
Do the Wildwoods in October
As the leaves start turning, you should be visiting the Wildwoods for autumn fun:. October 8 – Crest Best Run Fest – The 5th annual Crest Best Run Fest, presented by Inspira Health, is a world class running event almost entirely in the borough of Wildwood Crest, the home of DelMoSports! This event features 5 races over 2 days for runners seeking the ultimate experience and swag. For more information call 609-849-8908 or visit DelmoSports.com.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
fox29.com
Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded
BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Does More Than Arrest People
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is a world class law enforcement organization. They investigate various criminal activities and pursue Justice on behalf of the residents of Atlantic County, New New Jersey. What you might not be familiar with is the ACPO’s commitment to the disadvantaged in the Atlantic County...
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Like Father, Like Son: Pair Charged With North Wildwood Burglary
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
seaislenews.com
Public Angered Over BPU Approval of Transmission Line For Wind Farm
A day after the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approvals for the Danish energy company, Orsted, to run a transmission line through Ocean City to connect an offshore wind energy farm to a land-based power grid, the public had their say. In two separate Zoom meetings, one in the...
45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we cainos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places...
More arrests expected in deadly Wildwood, NJ, car rally
More arrests are expected after that deadly unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last Saturday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's office says the investigation is ongoing. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says surveillance video captured a number of license plates, and police are working to track those vehicles down. Byron told ABC...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1