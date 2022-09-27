Read full article on original website
Here’s the Word on Storm Debris
Preliminary damage and debris assessments by Nassau County’s emergency responders indicate minor impacts to the area. Therefore, the county will not be activating supplemental debris removal contracts. Residents are advised to separate their household and yard debris and dispose of it through normal channels. Excess yard waste should be...
Commentary: Another Close Call
Luck was with Amelia Island again as the predicted heavier winds and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian did not materialize. However, flooding, once again, pummeled downtown Fernandina. Tropical storm force winds pushed the Amelia River waters into the marina, the rail lines and local businesses. One of the easiest methods...
Now Comes Cleanup Time
This photo, taken yesterday by city street crew leader Jimmy Graham, is just the beginning. You will recognize it as the historic Lesesne House on Centre Street. One of the stately trees in the home’s front hard fell in the night and crushed a piece of the home’s picket fence. It is an icon damaged but repairable.
As Ian Departs, Final Weather Service Advice
LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind. -Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible. -Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet. above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. Window of concern: through this evening. FLOODING RAIN. LATEST...
