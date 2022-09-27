So why wouldn't u just pend the case?The statute of limitations hasn't expired,but this is what happens here now,crimes get rewarded as long as ur a drug addict or ur homeless because they don't have enough staffing,n yet you want the rest of us to live here n continue to pay taxes for infrastructure we CAN'T access, services that aren't there, protection that doesn't exist,n then pay for illegals through DSHS services that they don't deserve while the rest of us r literally unable to live in this town,as inflation rises.Yeah, I'm sure that's going to work out well for everybody here. Oh, let's not forget they made ALL drugs legal, invited the homeless for yrs, raised the price on a home over $500,000 in ONE year alone not counting $2,000 in some places on rent locally, can't imagine what could possibly go wrong. This town has turned into a giant joke n all the homeless,drug addicts,n criminals KNOW it.There's NObody to stop them n they're telling all their friends.
