American Airlines, others waive change fees for Hurricane Ian flight disruptions

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other carriers are letting passengers rebook without change fees if their flights are affected by Hurricane Ian .

American, which has a hub in Charlotte, issued a travel alert for 20 airports in the western Caribbean and Florida on Monday, allowing for the no-change-fee rebookings.

American is the dominant airline at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Southwest and United also issued travel waivers for many Florida-bound passengers .

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 14 flights to Florida destinations from CLT airport had been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware . At least 44 Florida-bound flights scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, the site shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhaSp_0iC9vih400
American Airlines and other carriers are letting passengers rebook without change fees if their flights are affected by Hurricane Ian. Arthur H. Trickett-Wile/atrickett-wile@charlotteobserver

American also is waiving checked bag fees for up to two checked bags to and from the airports and waiving fees for carry-on pets.

Popular Florida destinations under the American Airlines alert include Key West, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Pensacola, Tallahassee and Jacksonville.

Rebookings also are allowed if flying American to or from Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands; Havana, Cuba; and Kingston and Montego Bay in Jamaica.

“If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting American’s website,” aa.com , the airline said in its travel alert.

Passengers also can call the American Airlines reservations line at 800-433-7300.

If a customer chooses not to fly to or from an airport covered by the waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel.

“American will continue tracking this system with customers’ and team members’ safety top of mind,” according the AA travel alert. “Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.”

