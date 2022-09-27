Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
WTO says it's not ‘shying away’ from Qatar World Cup controversy as it teams up with FIFA
The benefits of working with FIFA to create more jobs in Africa offsets the ongoing controversies surrounding Qatar's hosting of the World Cup this year, the head of the World Trade Organization said. Qatar has increasingly been put under the microscope for its treatment of migrant workers engaged in construction...
Denmark World Cup Jerseys Will Protest Qatar Rights Violations
At the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup, the Danish national team will wear jerseys protesting the multitude of human rights violations committed by the Qatari government. World Cup kits include multiple jerseys that players wear throughout the tournament. All three will signify a protest — they’ll sport solid colors red, black, and white.
BBC
Iran: Fifa called on to ban country from World Cup over women's rights
A rights group has called on Fifa to ban Iran from this year's World Cup after blocking women from watching games in their own country. Open Stadiums questioned why the country was being allowed to compete while "Iranian women remain locked out of our 'Beautiful Game'" by officials. The call...
msn.com
Turkey to increase military presence in Northern Cyprus after lifting of arms embargo
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has explained that they will increase their military presence in Northern Cyprus - a de facto state recognized only by Ankara, which comprises the northeast of the island - after the United States lifted the arms embargo imposed in 1987. "As a guarantor country, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Left on the streets’: migrants in Italy face fresh hostility as election looms
For the weary Kurdish family and the young people from Eritrea, Mali and Ivory Coast outside Ventimiglia train station, life is like Groundhog Day, an itinerary invariably made up of repeated attempts to cross the border into France and of scrambling for food and finding somewhere to sleep. The northern...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
Protests in Iran reach 10th night as Iranians summon U.K. ambassador over coverage
Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets.
US News and World Report
Iran Says Nine Nationals of European Countries Detained for Role in Unrest
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian security forces have arrested nine people from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries for their role in the protests against the death of a young woman in police custody, the Intelligence Ministry said on Friday. The nine unidentified persons were detained "during...
Britain wants closer ties with Indo-Pacific region - foreign minister
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain is committed to forming ever closer links with the Indo-Pacific region, including greater economic, security and defence cooperation, foreign minister James Cleverly said in a speech in Singapore on Thursday.
U.K.・
British PM Truss to attend European political summit in Prague -source
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will attend the first summit of the European Political Community in the Czech Republic next week, a government source said on Thursday.
getnews.info
Turkey Visa For Emirati, Indonesian and Indian Citizens
Turkey lies between Europe and Western Asia and straddles these cultures. Tourist attractions include beautiful coasts, national parks, old mosques and cities with wonderful architecture. A tourist visa is required for tourists wishing to visit the country. Most nationalities are eligible for the Turkey Tourist eVisa. By filling out a simple online form with their personal details and passport information, travelers can have their tourist visas approved in as little as 24 hours.
US News and World Report
France Tells Italy: Let's Keep Working Together
PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Monday that it respected the choices made by voters in Italy after Sunday's election there ushered in the country's most right-wing government since World War II, President Emmanuel Macron's office said. "As neighbours and friends, we must continue to work together," the Elysee Palace...
KEYT
Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kills civilians
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed at least five civilians earlier this week as the revived war continues, according to humanitarian workers and an internal document seen by The Associated Press. The airstrike hit the town of Adi Daero in northwestern Tigray on Tuesday morning, also injuring 16 civilians and destroying several homes. An Ethiopian government-run Twitter account accuses the rival Tigray forces of “hiding its arms” in residential areas and said Ethiopia’s air force recently targeted the forces’ “military equipment and arsenal” in Adi Daero.
Liz Truss accused of ‘lying’ to parliament about meeting with Gulf autocrats
Liz Truss has been accused of "lying" to a parliamentary committee about what was said during a meeting with the leaders of autocratic Gulf states.The prime minister, who was previously the foreign secretary, had told the foreign affairs committee that she used the meeting to raise human rights issues with the rulers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other countries.But the Foreign Office (FCDO) has repeatedly refused to give any specifics, or even say which countries or issues Ms Truss asked about.Earlier this year the FCDO rejected a freedom of information request by Gulf human rights activists asking for details...
getnews.info
Indian Visa For Israel, Singapore, Russian and Polish Citizens
The India e-Visa is an electronic travel authorization that Israeli travelers can easily apply for online and receive by email within days. With the e-Visa for India, the application process has been greatly simplified. 150 nationalities including Israelis who can now apply for India e-Visa. The concept has grown in popularity since its inception and the fact that Israeli travelers no longer need to go to the Indian Embassy to get their visa. For citizens of Israel and other countries, all documents can be submitted online.
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0