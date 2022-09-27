ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Front Office Sports

Denmark World Cup Jerseys Will Protest Qatar Rights Violations

At the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup, the Danish national team will wear jerseys protesting the multitude of human rights violations committed by the Qatari government. World Cup kits include multiple jerseys that players wear throughout the tournament. All three will signify a protest — they’ll sport solid colors red, black, and white.
BBC

Iran: Fifa called on to ban country from World Cup over women's rights

A rights group has called on Fifa to ban Iran from this year's World Cup after blocking women from watching games in their own country. Open Stadiums questioned why the country was being allowed to compete while "Iranian women remain locked out of our 'Beautiful Game'" by officials. The call...
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
UPI News

Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Iran Says Nine Nationals of European Countries Detained for Role in Unrest

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian security forces have arrested nine people from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries for their role in the protests against the death of a young woman in police custody, the Intelligence Ministry said on Friday. The nine unidentified persons were detained "during...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

France Tells Italy: Let's Keep Working Together

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Monday that it respected the choices made by voters in Italy after Sunday's election there ushered in the country's most right-wing government since World War II, President Emmanuel Macron's office said. "As neighbours and friends, we must continue to work together," the Elysee Palace...
POLITICS
KEYT

Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kills civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed at least five civilians earlier this week as the revived war continues, according to humanitarian workers and an internal document seen by The Associated Press. The airstrike hit the town of Adi Daero in northwestern Tigray on Tuesday morning, also injuring 16 civilians and destroying several homes. An Ethiopian government-run Twitter account accuses the rival Tigray forces of “hiding its arms” in residential areas and said Ethiopia’s air force recently targeted the forces’ “military equipment and arsenal” in Adi Daero.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘lying’ to parliament about meeting with Gulf autocrats

Liz Truss has been accused of "lying" to a parliamentary committee about what was said during a meeting with the leaders of autocratic Gulf states.The prime minister, who was previously the foreign secretary, had told the foreign affairs committee that she used the meeting to raise human rights issues with the rulers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other countries.But the Foreign Office (FCDO) has repeatedly refused to give any specifics, or even say which countries or issues Ms Truss asked about.Earlier this year the FCDO rejected a freedom of information request by Gulf human rights activists asking for details...
POLITICS
