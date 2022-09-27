ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beardstown, IL

WCIA

Springfield firefighters responds to car in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon

QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
MENDON, IL
WCIA

High school to donate to hospitalized student

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
WAND TV

Fire crews respond to vehicle in water

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
ROCHESTER, IL
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Central Illinois man wanted in 4 counties

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois man is wanted on charges in four counties. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger, of Jerseyville. We're told Krueger is wanted on multiple warrants out of Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Madison counties. Officials say he is...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Greene County Men Arrested After High Speed Pursuit Through Hardin

Two individuals from Greene County were arrested after a high speed pursuit with Calhoun County authorities this past weekend. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday at 10:21PM, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the North Side Grocery store on a black 2008 GMC truck. The driver of the truck refused to stop and fled from deputies.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Yale honors Macomb High School teacher

The Yale Educator Recognition Program honors outstanding high school educators. They are nominated by their former students who are part of the incoming class at Yale. Nearly 340 educators were nominated for the 2022 Yale Educator Award. They came from 43 states and 21 countries. 48 teachers and 29 counselors...
MACOMB, IL
newschannel20.com

Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Rural Greenfield Fire Damage Home & Garage

A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early this morning. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that Greenfield Fire was dispatched to the Weisner residence at 149 North Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10AM. The Carrollton and White Hall Fire Departments were also called for immediate mutual aid by West Central Dispatch.
GREENFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Two-County Chase Ends in DUI Arrest in Pike County

Calhoun and Pike County Sherriff’s Deputies averted a tragedy with a chase of a suspect on Saturday evening. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday at 7:55PM, deputies received a report of a red Chevrolet truck with a four-wheeler in the back, driving erratically and causing damage at a business located near the Mozier Junction in Mozier, with the vehicle fleeing the scene northbound at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 96.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Sangamon County Rescue Squad reactivated

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police warn of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported

There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Early Morning Fire Destroys Alsey Auto Shop

Multiple Fire Departments responded to the scene of a structure fire on Route 106 in Alsey this morning. Crews were called out at approximately 6 o’clock this morning to a fire in the former Cooper’s Garage auto repair. Winchester Fire Chief Freddie Andrews says the main portion of...
ALSEY, IL
wlds.com

Additional Charges Filed Against McDonald in Pike County Arsons

Additional charges have been filed against a Pike County man who was arrested earlier this month following a string of fires at a livestock business. 37-year-old Travis D. McDonald of Griggsville was arrested on September 15th in connection to three separate fires that occurred over a four-day span at Lynch’s Livestock located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on State Highway 107.
PIKE COUNTY, IL

