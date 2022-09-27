Read full article on original website
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
High school to donate to hospitalized student
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Rally at Keokuk hospital; Urgent Care opening in Fort Madison
A Community Prayer Night will be held outside the Keokuk hospital on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The New Testament Christian Church said the goal is to circle the entire hospital building while praying for the community. Blessing Health will close the hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, which...
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
muddyrivernews.com
At least 32 people from Illinois charged in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol; trial for Quincy couple set for April 17
Jason and Christina Gerding are accused of wrongly entering the Capitol and posing for the above photograph in the Capitol Rotunda that was posted on Twitter. | Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice. More than 860 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the...
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois man wanted in 4 counties
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois man is wanted on charges in four counties. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger, of Jerseyville. We're told Krueger is wanted on multiple warrants out of Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Madison counties. Officials say he is...
wlds.com
Greene County Men Arrested After High Speed Pursuit Through Hardin
Two individuals from Greene County were arrested after a high speed pursuit with Calhoun County authorities this past weekend. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday at 10:21PM, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the North Side Grocery store on a black 2008 GMC truck. The driver of the truck refused to stop and fled from deputies.
tspr.org
Yale honors Macomb High School teacher
The Yale Educator Recognition Program honors outstanding high school educators. They are nominated by their former students who are part of the incoming class at Yale. Nearly 340 educators were nominated for the 2022 Yale Educator Award. They came from 43 states and 21 countries. 48 teachers and 29 counselors...
muddyrivernews.com
‘A snapshot in time’: Sixty-six years after buying ’56 Chevy Bel Air, Quincy man surprised when son brings it back home
QUINCY — Bing Welper was sitting on the porch of his home on the morning of Father’s Day this spring when he looked outside and noticed a familiar car pulling up on the driveway. “That’s my car,” he said as a huge grin grew across his awe-struck face....
newschannel20.com
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
wlds.com
Rural Greenfield Fire Damage Home & Garage
A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early this morning. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that Greenfield Fire was dispatched to the Weisner residence at 149 North Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10AM. The Carrollton and White Hall Fire Departments were also called for immediate mutual aid by West Central Dispatch.
wlds.com
Two-County Chase Ends in DUI Arrest in Pike County
Calhoun and Pike County Sherriff’s Deputies averted a tragedy with a chase of a suspect on Saturday evening. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday at 7:55PM, deputies received a report of a red Chevrolet truck with a four-wheeler in the back, driving erratically and causing damage at a business located near the Mozier Junction in Mozier, with the vehicle fleeing the scene northbound at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 96.
WAND TV
Sangamon County Rescue Squad reactivated
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue...
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
wmay.com
County Clerk: Locked Ballot Drop Box Was ”Mistake,” Now Corrected
Sangamon County’s top elections official says a mistake led to one of the county ballot drop-off boxes being locked for a time this weekend, but says the issue is now corrected. A citizen complaint to WMAY News led to the discovery of the locked drop-box outside county offices on...
wmay.com
Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported
There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
wlds.com
Early Morning Fire Destroys Alsey Auto Shop
Multiple Fire Departments responded to the scene of a structure fire on Route 106 in Alsey this morning. Crews were called out at approximately 6 o’clock this morning to a fire in the former Cooper’s Garage auto repair. Winchester Fire Chief Freddie Andrews says the main portion of...
wlds.com
Additional Charges Filed Against McDonald in Pike County Arsons
Additional charges have been filed against a Pike County man who was arrested earlier this month following a string of fires at a livestock business. 37-year-old Travis D. McDonald of Griggsville was arrested on September 15th in connection to three separate fires that occurred over a four-day span at Lynch’s Livestock located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on State Highway 107.
