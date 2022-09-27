ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Oklahomans Seek Refuge, Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida

Some of Oklahoma's own are riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida. Ian was upgraded from a Tropical Storm back to a hurricane Thursday afternoon. With unrelenting wind and historic rain, Oklahomans who are used to extreme weather, are getting a different version of it on the other side of the country.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy