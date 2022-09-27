ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Man found asleep in car at gas station, arrested for trafficking fentanyl: ECSO reports

By Christopher Lugo
 5 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after falling asleep in his car at a Tom Thumb on Mobile Hwy., on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

William Earl Davail Heard, 42, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 25, deputies said they responded to the Tom Thumb located at 4805 Mobile Hwy., in reference to a narcotics violation. Dispatch told deputies that an anonymous caller said there was an individual in a silver Buick selling narcotics.

Upon arrival, deputies said they saw a silver Buick parked in front of the store with the driver door open and the door panel removed. Deputies said a records check revealed the Florida tag was not assigned to the Buick and the car did not have a current registration at that time.

When deputies approached the car, they saw Heard asleep in the driver’s seat, holding a camo bag. When they knocked on the door frame of the car, Heard woke up, startled. According to the arrest report, K-9 T-Bo positively alerted on the vehicle.

Deputies said when they searched the vehicle, they found a grinder with residue on the floor of the vehicle, a digital scale inside the center console, a plastic tic-tac container that held five baggies of a white powdery substance, a baggie containing several clear plastic baggies and a separate baggie containing orange plastic baggies. A metal folding spoon was also located inside the camo bag. After conducting a field test, deputies said the white powdery substance tested positive for fentanyl, with a combined weight of 4.8 grams.

Heard was transported to the Escambia County Jail and booked with a bond of $60,500.

Sheiky RN
4d ago

These new age drug dealers do ½ the work for the police. I'm sure he has some Facebook videos bragging about all his money and heaux.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

