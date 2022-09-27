Downed power line causes brush fire that burns Williamsburg park bridge to a crisp

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A bridge in Redoubt Park in Williamsburg was nearly completely destroyed after an early morning brush fire on Monday, Sept. 26.

Williamsburg fire crews arrived at the park just before 1 a.m. to find the fire in progress at Redoubt #1. The fire spread to an area roughly 75 feet by 100 feet wide. The fire was extinguished by 2 a.m., but the bridge was significantly damaged.

The city sent out a release stating that a downed power line caused the brush fire that burned a large portion of the bridge to a crisp.

According to the release, public access to Redoubt #1 will be closed indefinitely.

Redoubt Park preserves two redoubts, or forts made from the earth, that were built to guard Quarterpath Road during the Battle of Williamsburg, which took place in May 1862.

