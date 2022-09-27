Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. What Happened: Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday. This represented a nearly 35% increase from the 254,695 units sold in the second quarter, which suffered from production disruptions due to the COVID resurgence in China. On a year-over-year basis, deliveries improved about 42.5% from the 241,300 units sold in the second quarter of 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO