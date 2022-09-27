Read full article on original website
Philly T&T Rhythm Makers highlight Caribbean culture
PHILADELPHIA -- Every Sunday you can hear the Philly T&T Rhythm Makers playing music on the Avenue of the Arts in Philadelphia. They're the only Caribbean rhythm section in Philadelphia. The T&T in their name stands for Trinidad and Tobago. The rhythm section takes various everyday items and makes music...
Santas get schooled on holiday fun at 11th annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa -- Over 120 different Santas came to Lancaster, Pa, to prepare for the most wonderful time of year. The 11th annual Santa Gathering is a one-of-a-kind workshop designed to aide Santas, Mrs. Clauses, and Santa's elves prepare for the visiting children children this holiday season. At the gathering,...
