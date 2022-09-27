ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022

October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
TRAVEL
Lifestyle
92.7 WOBM

A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey

TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
GAS PRICE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bills#Public Auction#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Bbq
94.5 PST

Central Jersey's 'go-to' restaurants and what to order (Opinion)

Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
RESTAURANTS
92.7 WOBM

Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day in New Jersey

Oh, it's your lucky day. It's National Coffee Day (Thursday, September 29th) and there are great deals all over the area. Turn off your coffee pot at home and get in the car. Here's where you should head to celebrate this holiday. * Wawa - Rewards members get a free...
RESTAURANTS
PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best-grilled cheese in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. You've likely heard of The Pop Shop in Collingswood, the Toast City Diner in Asbury Park, and the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton. But the Melt Factory in Morristown is also a contender. With their extensive menu, you're sure to find a grilled cheese that fits your tastes.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Beachfront Restaurant Shutters After 33 Years

Avon Pavilion overcame every obstacle in its way. The Avon-by-the-Sea stayed strong after the deaths of its founders in 2011: Mamma and Pappa Fishman. Three years later, the beachfront restaurant was rebuilt after Hurricane Sandy, then again after countless storms and floods. In 2020, it withstood the COVID-19 pandemic. But...
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ beer drinkers will enjoy this Witch-Craft Festival in October

HAMMONTON — You don't have to practice witchcraft to attend the Witch-Craft Broos and Spirits Festival happening in Hammonton on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. From the producers of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, this savory haunting experience at the Paradise Lake Campgrounds on Route 206 and West Mills Road, will be held each of the two nights from 7 to 11 p.m.
HAMMONTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2

—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

