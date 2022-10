The Los Angeles Lakers only have two full days left before their first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, and the team is continuing to ramp up their preparation for the season to tip off midway through this month. The latest step in that process was a scrimmage open to the media on Saturday, and the team’s beat writers were kind enough to tweet a few clips and observations for us to hyper-analyze and overreact to.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO