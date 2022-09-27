ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

thegabber.com

Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place

With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

City Of Winter Haven Citizen Information On Hurricane Ian

  WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The City of Winter Haven is prepared to keep citizens updated with important emergency and recovery information as Hurricane Ian approaches. Citizens are encouraged to make note of these resources to stay connected: 1. Citizen Information Line: 863-508-3058. This provides
WESH

Evacuations issued for Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County. On Monday, a mandatory evacuation order was issued for all Hillsborough County residents living in Zone A, low-lying areas, and manufactured homes. On Tuesday officials mended the mandatory evacuation order for residents in Zone B. “Due to the growing intensity and size of Hurricane...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages

57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
madeirabeachfl.gov

MANDATORY EVACUATION HURRICANE IAN

Effective 6:00pm today, all residents in Evacuation Zone A will be under MANDATORY EVACUATION orders. This will include ALL OF MADEIRA BEACH. Evacuations Zones B & C will be effective tomorrow starting at 7:00am. All residential healthcare facilities will be under mandatory evacuation starting today. Important Pinellas County Number to...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County Hurricane Information

Pasco County has opened a 24-hour hotline for citizens that have questions regarding Hurricane Ian. The phone number is 727-847-2411 and will be open until further notice. Pasco County is opening hurricane shelters for anyone who needs to leave their homes ahead of Hurricane Ian and has nowhere else to stay.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

