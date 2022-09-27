Read full article on original website
Related
fox4now.com
Some Florida residents sleep in cars overnight as they wait for resources to arrive
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — Resources are trying to make their way to southwest Florida, but flooding shut down the interstate leading to the people who need help most. Now, families impacted by Hurricane Ian are left waiting —hoping they can get food and gas. “No internet, no phones,...
Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian
The CEO of a Florida-based company downplayed the Category 4 hurricane headed directly for the area in a meeting with employees, and even told them to bring their kids and pets to the office so they could bunker down together—and keep working. Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, has a...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place
With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Of Winter Haven Citizen Information On Hurricane Ian
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The City of Winter Haven is prepared to keep citizens updated with important emergency and recovery information as Hurricane Ian approaches. Citizens are encouraged to make note of these resources to stay connected: 1. Citizen Information Line: 863-508-3058. This provides
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
Hurricane Ian pushing water out along Bayshore Boulevard, Hillsborough River
As the monstrous Hurricane Irma approached Florida's west coast in September 2017, Tampa Bay was emptied of water as strong offshores winds pushed the water into the Gulf of Mexico. Could Ian do the same?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polk Co. preparing for out-of-county evacuees
The Polk County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates involving Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
WESH
Evacuations issued for Tampa area
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County. On Monday, a mandatory evacuation order was issued for all Hillsborough County residents living in Zone A, low-lying areas, and manufactured homes. On Tuesday officials mended the mandatory evacuation order for residents in Zone B. “Due to the growing intensity and size of Hurricane...
Longboat Observer
FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages
57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
madeirabeachfl.gov
MANDATORY EVACUATION HURRICANE IAN
Effective 6:00pm today, all residents in Evacuation Zone A will be under MANDATORY EVACUATION orders. This will include ALL OF MADEIRA BEACH. Evacuations Zones B & C will be effective tomorrow starting at 7:00am. All residential healthcare facilities will be under mandatory evacuation starting today. Important Pinellas County Number to...
Sarasota County calls for evacuation of Level A due to Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County officials called for the evacuation of Level A due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.
TPD chief says burglars, thieves will face harsher charges during emergency
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the City of Tampa's emergency operations that are currently in place as Hurricane Ian approaches the Bay area.
3 shot at Tampa show bar
Three people were shot at a Tampa show bar overnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
flkeysnews.com
At potential ground zero in this Florida beach town, they can only hope Ian veers away
At what could be ground zero for looming Hurricane Ian, the main avenue was desolate Tuesday afternoon. Some small boutiques had plywood boards over the windows. Only a few shop owners in this small Gulf Coast town were making final preparations in gray, drizzly weather. Daniel E. McDonald, 65, fastened...
Mandatory evacuation issued for Zone A in Hillsborough County
Government officials in the Tampa Bay Area are making preparations for Hurricane Ian as it continues to move toward Florida.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County Hurricane Information
Pasco County has opened a 24-hour hotline for citizens that have questions regarding Hurricane Ian. The phone number is 727-847-2411 and will be open until further notice. Pasco County is opening hurricane shelters for anyone who needs to leave their homes ahead of Hurricane Ian and has nowhere else to stay.
IAN: Pinellas County Evacuating Zones A,B,C
Storm could bring several hours of hurricane force winds and high storm surge to Pinellas
Comments / 0