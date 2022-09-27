Halloween Glow in the Park is taking place on multiple dates during October at The Adventure Park at Nashville. Get ready for climbing and zip lining through the trees with Halloween-themed music, lights, and decorations. This is a family-friendly event for ages 7 and up. Costumes are welcome as long as they meet park policies. Time slots start at 6:00pm each night, and climbing ends at 10:00pm. The cost is $42 per person.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO