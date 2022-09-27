Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Unite Williamson’s 5th annual prayer breakfast to feature variety of faith-based organizations
Unite Williamson will host its annual prayer breakfast Saturday, Oct. 15, at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. The organization is expecting hundreds of Williamson County residents and representatives from churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples across Williamson County. The prayer breakfast will return to an in-person event, after being held...
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
Spooky fun: The Bell Witch Fall Festival
This weekend, the Bell Witch Fall Festival will share more history of Robertson County when “Smoke: A Ballad of the Night Riders” takes to the stage.
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood’s Miles Together inclusive playground opens
After two years of fundraising, planning and constructing a park that will serve all families, the Miles Together inclusive playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood opened on Saturday before a large crowd of families, government officials and community leaders. “This is a huge day for Brentwood and the entire...
nashvilleguru.com
Halloween Glow in the Park
Halloween Glow in the Park is taking place on multiple dates during October at The Adventure Park at Nashville. Get ready for climbing and zip lining through the trees with Halloween-themed music, lights, and decorations. This is a family-friendly event for ages 7 and up. Costumes are welcome as long as they meet park policies. Time slots start at 6:00pm each night, and climbing ends at 10:00pm. The cost is $42 per person.
williamsonherald.com
Lifelong Brentwood resident McClendon gets solid support to fill seat on city commission
With the passing of Regina Smithson, a seat has now opened on the Brentwood city commission to fill the remaining two years of her term. Devin McClendon has officially announced he will be campaigning for city commissioner. McClendon knows he has big shoes to fill as Smithson was a beloved...
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
williamsonherald.com
New director of Williamson County Public Library seeking ways to help it grow
In 2013, Forbes predicted libraries would be extinct within 15 years. Since that time, rather than becoming extinct, libraries have expanded their purview to become far more than a place to get information. During the last couple of decades technology has continued to change the way people get information, and...
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
williamsonherald.com
Pilgrimage Music Festival delights over perfect weather weekend
The memories of the rained out 2018 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival were long forgotten after the conclusion of the most recent two-day Pilgrimage Festival, which featured perfect weather and the return of Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile – both included on the lineup that year. Stapleton closed out...
Crews battle house fire in West Nashville
The fire began around 3:30 a.m. off Mercomatic Court, which is near Charlotte Pike and Interstate 40.
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
Haunted Nashville: The Ghost Of Hank Williams Seen At The Ryman Auditorium And The Streets Of Music City
On any given Friday or Saturday night, thousands of people pack the streets of Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, flowing in and out of the honky tonks, listening to the sounds of the bands from the windows on the street, or catching a show at the world-famous Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing
Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle...
williamsonherald.com
Golf: Ravenwood girls earn repeat trip to state; Franklin’s DiPaolo, Brentwood’s Purifoy take individual titles
FRANKLIN – For the second year in a row Hannah Ruth Walton will lead the Ravenwood High School girls’ golf team onto the state stage. The Raptors senior finished runner-up at the Region 6 Golf Tournament Tuesday on a windy day at Franklin Bridge Golf Club and paced the Ravenwood girls to edge out upstart Page by four strokes for the overall team title and a repeat state tournament berth.
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
smokeybarn.com
What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
Several Bellevue homes broken into, couple’s wedding rings stolen
“We saved money for those wedding rings and we were really excited about it," Polley said.
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
'Beetlejuice' Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens In Downtown Nashville
A new themed pop-up bar in Nashville will have you singing "DAY-O!"
