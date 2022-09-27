ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

williamsonherald.com

Unite Williamson’s 5th annual prayer breakfast to feature variety of faith-based organizations

Unite Williamson will host its annual prayer breakfast Saturday, Oct. 15, at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. The organization is expecting hundreds of Williamson County residents and representatives from churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples across Williamson County. The prayer breakfast will return to an in-person event, after being held...
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

First Responders Event in Shelbyville

Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood’s Miles Together inclusive playground opens

After two years of fundraising, planning and constructing a park that will serve all families, the Miles Together inclusive playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood opened on Saturday before a large crowd of families, government officials and community leaders. “This is a huge day for Brentwood and the entire...
BRENTWOOD, TN
nashvilleguru.com

Halloween Glow in the Park

Halloween Glow in the Park is taking place on multiple dates during October at The Adventure Park at Nashville. Get ready for climbing and zip lining through the trees with Halloween-themed music, lights, and decorations. This is a family-friendly event for ages 7 and up. Costumes are welcome as long as they meet park policies. Time slots start at 6:00pm each night, and climbing ends at 10:00pm. The cost is $42 per person.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Pilgrimage Music Festival delights over perfect weather weekend

The memories of the rained out 2018 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival were long forgotten after the conclusion of the most recent two-day Pilgrimage Festival, which featured perfect weather and the return of Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile – both included on the lineup that year. Stapleton closed out...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Golf: Ravenwood girls earn repeat trip to state; Franklin’s DiPaolo, Brentwood’s Purifoy take individual titles

FRANKLIN – For the second year in a row Hannah Ruth Walton will lead the Ravenwood High School girls’ golf team onto the state stage. The Raptors senior finished runner-up at the Region 6 Golf Tournament Tuesday on a windy day at Franklin Bridge Golf Club and paced the Ravenwood girls to edge out upstart Page by four strokes for the overall team title and a repeat state tournament berth.
FRANKLIN, TN
smokeybarn.com

What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
GREENBRIER, TN

