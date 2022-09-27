ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KICK AM 1530

Inside the Golden-Era NABISCO Mansion in Missouri For Sale

Built in the late 1800s for the commercial baker Lewis Dozier, the home is just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a price of history. This property is known as the NABISCO Mansion this home has been fully restored by the current owners who purchased the home 26 years ago. They didn't waste any money trying to bring this Gold-era home back to life. The basement is the coolest room in the entire home with a medieval-style feel you might think you're back in the 15th century.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

87,382 Pounds of Meat Just Got Recalled in Missouri & Illinois

If you bought meat in Missouri or Illinois recently, it's time to check the fridge and/or freezer. There's been a massive recall of over 87,000 pounds of meat due to listeria concerns. The US Food and Drug Administration just issued a huge list of ready-to-eat meat products from Behrmann Meat...
KICK AM 1530

Illinois is Home to the World’s Largest Most Intricate Corn Maze

Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.
SPRING GROVE, IL
KICK AM 1530

Forbes 400 Richest Americans Lists 15 Illinoisans, 5 Missourians

There's a new 2022 who's who among the wealthy and only 5% call Illinois or Missouri home based on Forbe's richest American's list. The Forbe's 400 Richest People in America is the definitive look at the wealthiest. While it's no surprise to see Elon Musk at #1 and Jeff Bezos at #2, I did find it interesting to see how many in Illinois and Missouri made the list. The total shows 15 from Illinois and 5 from Missouri. Here they are in order of net worth to show that I'm not playing favorites among the lifestyles of the rich and famous:
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

See the Wild Illinois Home with a Tennis Court and a Grass Roof

If you've ever thought "wow, it would be great to have a yard over my head", I've found the Illinois home for you. It has a roof of grass and also a sweet tennis court, too. This is 629 Sable Drive in Centralia, Illinois. I saw this featured on Zillow and made famous thanks to a new video on TikTok. The home looks nice. It's the roof that is the real attention-getter though.
CENTRALIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

