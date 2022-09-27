Read full article on original website
Inside the Golden-Era NABISCO Mansion in Missouri For Sale
Built in the late 1800s for the commercial baker Lewis Dozier, the home is just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a price of history. This property is known as the NABISCO Mansion this home has been fully restored by the current owners who purchased the home 26 years ago. They didn't waste any money trying to bring this Gold-era home back to life. The basement is the coolest room in the entire home with a medieval-style feel you might think you're back in the 15th century.
Missouri Shelter Shares Video of 5 Poodles Saved from Puppy Mill
Puppy mills are a problem nationwide, but especially in Missouri it seems. There's a new video shared by a Missouri shelter of the miniature poodles they just saved from a puppy mill in the Show Me State. There's a reason why this video from the Great Plains SPCA in Missouri...
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday
It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
87,382 Pounds of Meat Just Got Recalled in Missouri & Illinois
If you bought meat in Missouri or Illinois recently, it's time to check the fridge and/or freezer. There's been a massive recall of over 87,000 pounds of meat due to listeria concerns. The US Food and Drug Administration just issued a huge list of ready-to-eat meat products from Behrmann Meat...
Illinois is Home to the World’s Largest Most Intricate Corn Maze
Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.
See a Deer Stand Called “The Tin Can” Available Now in Missouri
I'm not a sales person or a real estate maverick. That being said, I've found what I believe to be a very interesting tin building in Missouri that just happens to be available now if you are quite partial to seeing deer. Outcast Land just shared this new video on...
That Fun Time an Illinois Whitetail in Rut Threw Down on a Bull
It was the irresistible force versus the immovable object. A whitetail buck in the middle of rutting season decided to throw down on a huge bull in Illinois and the food chain will never be the same. I've seen this being shared again like it's new. It's not. The original...
Two of the Top 15 Hardest Colleges to get into are in Illinois
A list has come out from a new website ranking the Top 50 Hardest Colleges to get Accepted into for 2023, and right near the top of the list sit two of the best Universities in the Land of Lincoln. According to cbsnews.com, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the...
Forbes 400 Richest Americans Lists 15 Illinoisans, 5 Missourians
There's a new 2022 who's who among the wealthy and only 5% call Illinois or Missouri home based on Forbe's richest American's list. The Forbe's 400 Richest People in America is the definitive look at the wealthiest. While it's no surprise to see Elon Musk at #1 and Jeff Bezos at #2, I did find it interesting to see how many in Illinois and Missouri made the list. The total shows 15 from Illinois and 5 from Missouri. Here they are in order of net worth to show that I'm not playing favorites among the lifestyles of the rich and famous:
See Why This Missouri Airstream Airbnb is Called “The Lovestream”
I'm a big fan of unique Missouri staycation options and this one checks all the boxes. It's a classic Airstream trailer that's been converted into what is now described as "The Lovestream". Let's find out why. I found this groovy Airbnb hosted by Adam that's located near Kansas City. Here's...
A Website Ranks Missouri as a Top 5 State for Turkey Hunting
In less than two months we will be gathering around the dining room tables with our families to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. And if you are the type of person who wants to hunt down that prized bird for the main course this Thanksgiving then Missouri is the state for you according to one website.
“Cough” – Missouri a Top 10 State for Calling in Fake Sick Days
When it comes to faking sickness to obtain a day off, Missourians are trained professionals according to a new ranking that says the Show Me State is a top 10 place for fake sick days. I would have written this sooner, but I was *cough* not feeling well. Ahem. Money...
Which City did a website rank as “Best for Fall Fun” in Missouri?
There are tons of great places to enjoy the fall across the Show-Me State of Missouri. But according to one website, there is one town that does Fall better than all the rest, and no it's not St. Louis or Kansas City...so which town is it?. According to the travel...
Step Into a Time Machine and See Missouri Way Back in the 1950’s
If given the chance to hop into a time machine, what era would you visit? If the late 1950's would be your answer, I've found the next best thing to time travel which is a retro video showing Missouri as it existed nearly 70 years ago. In the movie "Back...
Asian Longhorned Tick Now in Missouri Can Be Dangerous to Humans
There's a new critter to be concerned about in Missouri. It's the Asian Longhorned Tick and it's been discovered in the northern part of the state. Medical experts say this tick can be very dangerous for both cattle and even humans. This new report from Drover's this week states the...
See the Wild Illinois Home with a Tennis Court and a Grass Roof
If you've ever thought "wow, it would be great to have a yard over my head", I've found the Illinois home for you. It has a roof of grass and also a sweet tennis court, too. This is 629 Sable Drive in Centralia, Illinois. I saw this featured on Zillow and made famous thanks to a new video on TikTok. The home looks nice. It's the roof that is the real attention-getter though.
No, There is NOT a Serial Killer Targeting Women in Missouri
It's apparently spreading like wildfire on social media that there's a serial killer targeting women in Missouri. One problem with the claim...it's simply not true according to police. KMBC in Kansas City is reporting that a video on TikTok claimed there was a serial killer on the loose that was...
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
Weed-Infused Chips & Lemonade Being Developed in Missouri
The times they are a changing. As the state of Missouri waits for results of a ballot measure in November regarding recreational marijuana, there is a company in the Show Me State that's already developing weed-infused lemonade and potato chips. Got the munchies yet?. KMBC 9 out of Kansas City...
