Boston's Grant Williams ranked inside CBS Sports' ranking of NBA's top 20 power forwards

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While his start in the NBA might be something he would rather forget after a historically bad 3-point shooting streak got the Tennessee product in the news for all of the wrong reasons, Boston Celtics reserve power forward Grant Williams has since become a key part of his team’s rotation and a renowned 4 in the postseason.

So much so that the Celtics swingman has earned a No. 19 rating in CBS’ Sports’ assessment of the NBA’s best power forwards for the 2022-23 season to come. “Williams is exactly the kind of player who is more valuable in the playoffs,” writes James Herbert. “Like PJ Tucker before him, he’s a strong, smart defender who loves hounding stars and thrives in a switch-everything scheme.”

“He has shown he deserves respect on the perimeter — he made 41.1% of his regular-season 3s, 46.9% in the corners, 44.6% when left wide open — and can stay in front of smaller players.”

“After Williams’ breakout, the Finals showed that the 23-year-old still has room to grow, in terms of his screen navigation and his in-between game,” continues the CBS Sports analyst.

